Fireworks expected as Panthers' Tet McMillan renews college rivalry in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers have a good chance to start their 2025 campaign on the front foot. Dave Canales' squad begins with a sizzling encounter that already has fans dreaming of a heavyweight clash between two potential superstars.

Carolina's first few weeks look favorable despite three out of the first four being on the road. Canales believes this could be a positive, something that allows the Panthers to develop closer bonds and the team to have more contests at Bank of America Stadium later in the campaign. Hopes are high that the Panthers can improve in 2025, but getting off to a positive start is imperative.

Analyst expecting fireworks between Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter in Week 1

The Panthers will look to do just that in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was the scene of David Tepper's most embarrassing moment, so the billionaire owner will be eager for redemption. Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus also expects fireworks between wide receiver and Tetairoa McMillan and two-way phenom Travis Hunter if they're matched against one another.

"The Panthers will travel to Jacksonville in Week 1, giving us a potential matchup of Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Travis Hunter. It's entirely possible the Jaguars won’t feel comfortable with Hunter playing cornerback and receiver, but if they do give him the option, this is a fun matchup. This wouldn’t be the first time these two have seen each other. Arizona and Colorado faced off in each of the past two seasons as conference foes, with McMillan recording 15 catches and 150 yards combined with 76.6 and 64.0 PFF receiving grades. Of those 15 catches, three were against Hunter in single coverage, including one touchdown." Trevor Sikkema

This is entirely dependent on how the Jaguars view Hunter. They traded up to No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to secure his services. They've already stated a desire for the Colorado graduate to play both ways, but that would be unprecedented and unlikely in equal measure.

That leaves the Jaguars facing a problem about where Hunter's skills are best suited. He's got the chance to thrive as a cornerback immediately. There's obvious promise attached to his receiving skills. It's a nice problem to have, and Jacksonville is betting big that the Heisman Trophy winner can completely change the franchise's fortunes.

McMillan will be eager to make an instant impact. There is going to be a lot of hype surrounding this particular matchup, so coming out of it with credit will provide the springboard needed to make a real difference as a rookie. The Panthers are expecting an immediate return on their investment. Getting one over on Hunter would be a good place to start.

Whether it's McMillan or Jaycee Horn on the other side of things against Hunter, get your popcorn ready.

