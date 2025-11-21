Former Panthers coach can’t escape the nightmare still haunting his sideline

Sean McDermott joined the Carolina Panthers as defensive coordinator in 2011, the same year that they drafted quarterback Cam Newton at No. 1 overall. He was a transcendent dual-threat player who took the franchise to heights never before seen, but the wear and tear of having to do everything himself eventually took its toll.

Now, it seems as if McDermott is reliving the same nightmare on a different sideline.

McDermott is now the Buffalo Bills head coach. Just as when he held a prominent staffing position in Carolina, they also have an NFL MVP quarterback with generational gifts. And just like with the Panthers, his supporting cast is not up to the required standard.

Josh Allen was pummeled on Thursday Night Football as the Bills lost to the Houston Texans. He was sacked eight times, hit 12 times, and was trying to force the issue in a veiled attempt to secure a positive outcome. This has been a worrying trend throughout Buffalo's season, and it's finally caught up to them.

This didn't go unnoticed by McDermott during his post-game media availability. He noted that the level of punishment is unacceptable, and the Bills have to work out how to protect their franchise player better to stand any chance of going deep into the postseason.

"They had 12 hits on Josh [Allen], eight sacks. That’s not a healthy formula right there. It’s not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season. That’s where the hits come, second down and long turns into third down and long, and that’s the unhealthy formula I’m talking about, and Josh takes too many hits. So we’ve got to figure that piece out." Sean McDermott via Pro Football Talk

It's an all-too-familiar feeling for McDermott. He was in charge of the defense when Newton had to play Superman for the Panthers' offense with subpar players around him. There wasn't much he could do about it, but he'll carry the can this time around if the same fate befalls Allen.

The Panthers relied way too much on Newton, and it shortened his career. It's starting to look like Allen is falling into a similar trap, and there is just no telling how bad things would look for the 7-4 Bills without him.

That's of no concern to the Panthers. They are brimming with confidence at 6-5, staring down a surprising postseason push behind Bryce Young's resurgence. He's a lot smaller than Newton and Allen, but he's being managed much more effectively by head coach Dave Canales.

As for McDermott? If he doesn't figure this out, he'll be on the chopping block.