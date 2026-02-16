Former Panthers draft pick already walking on thin ice after Dolphins purge

The Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves around the league with a drastic roster purge that officially signaled their new era was underway. Several veterans were released from the club, with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley sending a strong message to the entire squad.

This should be read and understood clearly by those looking to become part of the team's plans. One of those includes former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who is already walking on thin ice after the Dolphins raised the stakes considerably.

Marshall signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins shortly after the 2025 campaign concluded. It was surprising to see the underachieving wideout get another opportunity so quickly, but nothing is guaranteed. If the former LSU standout was under any illusions about the size of the task awaiting him in Miami, these startling developments confirm it.

Former Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has no margin for error with the Dolphins

The Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb, veteran offensive lineman James Daniels, and wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Their eagerly anticipated roster reset has begun, and those in power have opted to rip the band-aid off now rather than delay the inevitable.

Almost everyone in Miami should be on edge right now. From the supposed franchise cornerstones like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane, to those fighting for a roster spot with Marshall. Urgency should be immense when preparations for the 2026 campaign begin, and this new power structure has no trouble cutting bait with anyone if their standards aren't met.

The Panthers thought they were getting an outstanding weapon in Marshall at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite flashing almost every summer, he rarely put it all together in a competitive regular-season setting. Eventually, the team's patience ran out. After spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles last season, this could be his final shot to catch on somewhere before going to the proverbial wilderness for good.

Sullivan and Hafley are not messing around. They haven't joined the Dolphins to go through the motions. They are ambitious, aggressive, and aligned in their vision. These releases represent a massive statement of intent, and anyone else who doesn't show the right commitment or buy into the project won't last long.

Because if the Dolphins can dispose of established pros such as Hill and Chubb so easily, they won't hesitate to do the same with a fringe hopeful like Marshall.