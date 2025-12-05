Former Panthers fan favorite enjoying a career renaissance no one saw coming

When the Carolina Panthers allowed Shaq Thompson to leave in free agency, there was a tinge of sadness.

He was one of the last remaining figures from the team's run to the Super Bowl in 2015. Thompson was also deeply respected among the fan base and in the locker room, setting high standards and serving as a strong community presence throughout his decade-long tenure in Charlotte.

But general manager Dan Morgan doesn't let sentiment influence his decision-making. Unfortunately, the broken leg and torn Achilles that blighted Thompson's final two years eventually saw the Panthers go in a different direction.

Thompson found a home quickly, signing for the Buffalo Bills. It was a team-friendly deal with the chance to contend. Not many held out hope, especially given the severity of his Achilles tear. However, the veteran linebacker is currently enjoying a career renaissance that almost nobody saw coming.

Shaq Thompson is thriving against all odds after Carolina Panthers exit

The Bills needed more from Thompson after Matt Milano got hurt, and he's delivered the goods. This earned special praise from Zachary Parades of CBS Sports, who labeled the former Washington Huskies star as Buffalo's best under-the-radar signing of the campaign.

"The longtime Panthers standout has already played in more games this year (eight) than his past two seasons combined (six) and has been particularly excellent in coverage in his first year in Buffalo. Opponents are only averaging 4.9 yards per attempt when throwing against Thompson. That's the third-lowest number among all linebackers who have defended at least 20 passes." Zachary Parades

This is a testament to Thompson's resolve in the face of adversity. He looked down and out as an aging second-level enforcer who'd dealt with some troubling health problems. That typically signals the start of a decline, but the 2015 first-round pick is proving he is made of sterner stuff.

The Panthers have had their problems at the linebacker positions this season. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace took time to get going, and they've also missed games. Depth behind the starting duo isn't great, so Carolina would have significantly benefited from having someone like Thompson on the squad this season.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and it's 20/20. If the Panthers had known Thompson would bounce back so emphatically, they'd have probably kept him around. But there was too much risk, and the veteran is clearly relishing a fresh start in a different environment, even though the Bills have underachieved overall.

Thompson deserves endless credit. And there is no doubt Panthers fans are absolutely thrilled their former favorite has found a new lease of life.