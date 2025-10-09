Former Panthers fan favorite thrown under the bus after latest costly blunder

The Carolina Panthers had no use for Bradley Bozeman once head coach Dave Canales and his staff shifted the blocking concepts upon their arrival. He was a stout run blocker and an exceptional community presence, but the new regime was not going to let sentiment influence their decision-making process.

And now, Bozeman's career prospects are hanging in the balance elsewhere.

Bozeman was cut just one season into his two-year extension with the Panthers. He earned that deal after an outstanding first campaign in Carolina, but he wasn't part of Canales' plans. Unsurprisingly, the former Alabama bruiser found work quickly, signing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bradley Bozeman has found life difficult after Carolina Panthers release

This was seen as an excellent fit for both sides. Bozeman's approach looked tailor-made for the Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. He's had some decent moments, but it's starting to unravel. The frustrations of fans reached unprecedented levels after quarterback Justin Herbert's safety was placed in jeopardy against the Washington Commanders.

A pre-snap miscommunication between Bozeman and Herbert, which was entirely on the lineman, resulted in the Commanders getting a free run at the signal-caller. That was unacceptable, and Harbaugh threw his center under the bus with a clear message that expectations weren't being met.

It's pretty simple. Either Bozeman raises his performance levels, or the Chargers will find someone who can.

And in all honesty, that ship might have already sailed.

Bozeman hasn't given up a sack this season, but he's been responsible for conceding 12 pressures and three quarterback hits. The veteran's 49.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 34th out of 48 qualifying centers. Perhaps more concerning, his 47.1 run-blocking grade ranks dead last.

It will be interesting to see how Bozeman responds. His situation is increasingly precarious, and this comes as one of his old Panthers teammates is making the same spot in Carolina his own.

Cade Mays seized the moment after yet another frustrating injury to Austin Corbett. He's been nothing short of sensational since coming into the starting lineup, which builds on his outstanding efforts during the previous campaign. If the same trend continues, the Panthers would be wise to reward him accordingly with a long-term extension.

The Panthers made the correct call to move on from Bozeman, even if some fans didn't like it at the time. And it's going to take an effort of epic proportions for the popular lineman to turn things around in Los Angeles.