Former Panthers free-agent disaster finally turned the tables on Carolina

The Carolina Panthers haven't hit on every free-agent move since Dan Morgan took charge of the front office. There have been more hits than misses, but nailing every signing or draft pick is almost impossible.

One of Morgan's most ridiculed acquisitions was a disaster of epic proportions. But now, just 18 months later, it seems like edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is finally turning the tables on Carolina.

Fans raised eyebrows when the Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year, $5 million deal in 2024 free agency. He'd never reached his first-round promise with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but those in power believed there was something left to salvage. Unfortunately, the player didn't even make it to Week 1 before he was let go.

K'Lavon Chaisson has finally come to life after abrupt Carolina Panthers exit

Chaisson bounced on and off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad before entering free agency once again in 2025. He landed with the New England Patriots, and working under head coach Mike Vrabel has led to a career turnaround of epic proportions.

Bill Barnwell from ESPN labeled Chaisson as one of the league's biggest steals. He also thought that a strong end to the campaign with the AFC's No. 1 seed could see a lucrative extension come his way against all odds next spring.

"[K'Lavon] Chaisson has 6.5 sacks and 15 knockdowns, including a pressure past Orlando Brown Jr. on fourth-and-game to seal a win over the Bengals two weeks ago. Chaisson's 5.4% quick pressure rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats, ranks 18th among edge rushers with 150 snaps or more. Chaisson's one-year, $3 million deal has been a bargain for the Patriots, and a raise should be coming this offseason. This is his best chance at landing a significant contract, and if Chaisson continues to play this way through the end of the season, he won't lack options in free agency." Bill Barnwell

Nobody would have predicted this when Chaisson was shown the door in Carolina. Whether it's the added urgency of being in the last chance saloon, or Vrabel's notorious no-nonsense approach, the former LSU standout has come to life. Others are getting more hype, but his contribution to New England's meteoric rise is an understated yet pivotal catalyst behind their success.

This is all part of the NFL's unpredictability. There weren't many tears shed when Chaisson was made surplus to requirements. He didn't do enough to stick around, and his time in Las Vegas didn't exactly go well, either. But sometimes, all a player needs is the right environment, the proper role, and a team that believes.

Chaisson found that in New England. And he's also made a ton of money along the way.