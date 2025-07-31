Former Panthers free-agent flop already looks like a star on his new team

The Carolina Panthers have made progress under second-year general manager Dan Morgan. However, that doesn't mean every move has been a home run in free agency or the draft.

This is a work in progress, and nobody should have expected anything different. There was an awful mess for Morgan to clean up. Not every complication was going to be solved immediately. Even so, the new front-office leader is slowly but surely turning the tide.

One of Morgan's biggest errors of judgment so far was signing edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency last year. The Panthers thought some untapped potential remained in the former first-round pick. They were mistaken, and he didn't even make it to their Week 1 opener.

Chaisson found alternative employment quickly, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He gained five sacks from 52 percent of defensive snaps in 15 games — four of which he started. That wasn't enough for a new deal, but the New England Patriots gave him a shot this offseason.

K'Lavon Chaisson didn't catch on with the Carolina Panthers, but he's got a new lease of life now

It's only training camp, but Chaisson looks like a different player. He's been a breakout all summer under Mike Vrabel's guidance, and the head coach believes this could be the start of a career renaissance for the once highly touted college prospect.

"It takes some players a little longer than it takes others. I would say that I’m hopeful that his best football is in front of him. I’m very excited about how he came in personality-wise and what he’s shown on the field thus far." Mike Vrabel via SB Nation

Chaisson's always promised much but delivered very little. One could make a strong case for the player's early development being mismanaged in Jacksonville, but that excuse only washes for so long.

The Panthers' pass-rush didn't exactly shine last season, but Chaisson just couldn't establish himself enough to stick. Things look a lot more promising this time around, especially considering the initial impact made by Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen — two rookies who aren't coming to settle for second-string roles.

After years of underachievement and being written off, Chaisson might have found a home at long last. And who knows, perhaps Vrabel's no-nonsense teaching methods were the spark he needed all along.

