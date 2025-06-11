Fresh intel reveals Panthers face uphill battle pursuing Germaine Pratt

Dan Morgan rightfully prioritized defensive reinforcements this offseason. The Carolina Panthers' roster looks more balanced as a result, but settling is not an option.

Two notable veterans were shown the door by their respective franchises before mandatory minicamps began around the league. Speculation immediately arose about the Panthers potentially being in the mix for more help defensively. However, one team insider doesn't believe anything concrete will emerge from the rumors.

Germaine Pratt's early departure from the Cincinnati Bengals was surprising, although he was on the trade block. The linebacker remains an outstanding presence against the run. This also fills a position of need for the Panthers, with only Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, and Christian Rozeboom capable of getting starting reps at the defensive second level.

Pratt can be a liability in coverage. But for a team that gave up 179.8 yards per game on the ground last season, his experience and ability to be around the football would be a tremendous asset to call upon. He's also a High Point native who attended North Carolina State, so this represents a homecoming for the veteran to further sweeten the pot.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't believe Germaine Pratt will join the squad

Joe Person from The Athletic pumped the brakes on the Panthers acquiring Pratt. The insider acknowledged the fact that Morgan might inquire, but his early investigations suggest that things won't go any further.

"[Jaire] Alexander wasn’t the only veteran defender released Monday. Bengals middle linebacker Germaine Pratt, a North Carolina native who played at N.C. State, was cut four months after requesting a trade. Pratt’s a good player coming off a career-best 143-tackle season. Much like Alexander, the Panthers should check in on Pratt’s market. But based on early indications, it seems unlikely they’ll make a big push for either player." Joe Person

Morgan seems content with what he has defensively heading into the campaign. They look a lot stronger, especially in the trenches. Adding to the cornerback and linebacking corps would only help their chances, but more opportunities will arise in the coming months as players get made surplus to requirements elsewhere.

Pratt is a leader of men. He's highly productive, achieving a new career-high in tackles last season. This looks like a ready-made replacement for Shaq Thompson, but the Panthers might have the same planned for Rozeboom, given his previous association with Evero.

The Panthers won't sit on their hands if they believe Pratt, Jaire Alexander, or anyone else can help them return to the NFC South title picture. They also won't be the only ones looking to secure their services, so the chances of signing either are pretty remote.

That shouldn't stop the Panthers from trying. But it's a long shot all the same.

