Grade the trade proposal: Panthers send Adam Thielen packing to NFL powerhouse

Adam Thielen is an integral part of the Carolina Panthers' plans for 2025. That didn't stop one analyst from speculating whether he'd become trade bait if general manager Dan Morgan bolsters the wideout room at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thielen contemplated retirement this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler opted to give it one more year after becoming enthused by the Panthers' progress last season. This will benefit quarterback Bryce Young considerably, especially considering the rapport between the signal-caller and his most productive pass-catcher.

The Panthers focused their attention on fortifying the defense this offseason. Morgan is confident in the options around Young. Removing Thielen from the equation seems highly unlikely, but Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report thought this situation could change.

Carolina Panthers trading Adam Thielen would be significant (and costly) error

Carolina was projected to get a fifth-round pick in return for Thielen. He's 35 years old and in the final season of his deal, so that makes sense. Knox had the perfect fit in mind if the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State wanted to end his career on a positive note.

None other than the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"[Adam] Thielen, who is entering the final year of his contract, doesn't quite fit the franchise's timeline, and the Panthers should be hoping to get younger at the receiver position. If Carolina can land a top receiver prospect like [Matthew] Golden or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, possibly add another receiver in the draft, and move second-year wideout Xavier Legette into a more prominent role, Thielen would likely be looking at a reduced role. Though Philly traded for Jahan Dotson last offseason, they're still searching for a reliable third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. New Eagles passing game coordinator Parks Frazier also coached Thielen as Carolina's passing game coordinator in 2023." Kristopher Knox

Morgan is looking to acquire another receiver during the draft. Even so, there are far too many unknowns about this unit to trade away the only pass-catcher with proven production.

Jalen Coker exceeded expectations in Year 1, but was it a flash in the pan or the start of something special? Xavier Legette got a big vote of confidence from head coach Dave Canales, but does he have enough to be a legitimate No. 1 option?

Those are questions Morgan must get answers to next season. Hopes are relatively high, but Thielen's role remains important enough to make trading him a non-starter.

What are the Panthers going to get with a fifth-round pick? Certainly, nobody with the influence Thielen brings on and off the field. And considering how vital the upcoming campaign could be for Young, keeping his most trusted weapon around is essential.

Trade proposal grade: F

In an ideal world, Legette and Coker will firmly establish themselves in 2025. If a wideout drafted by the Panthers makes a smooth transition, that'll be even better. Thielen can then ride off into the sunset knowing Carolina is in a good place.

Trading away Thielen isn't worth it for a Day 3 selection, regardless of whether this is his final NFL season or not.

