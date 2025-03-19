Things have quietened down for the Carolina Panthers after a frantic first wave of free agency. This isn't uncommon after the initial blitz of signings as teams fight among themselves for the top-level performers on the open market. Dan Morgan picked up some decent pieces, but the job is far from finished.

The Panthers made strengthening their defense a big priority. This was almost guaranteed after such a woeful campaign, which was made clear by Morgan during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. The former linebacker proved he's a man of action, spending big money once again to fortify every level of Ejiro Evero's unit in pursuit of brighter fortunes.

Morgan strengthened the roster, and there is still cash left over thanks to some creative contract construction from Brandt Tilis. It's another positive step forward for the rebuilding project — one that also provides some extra flexibility when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

The moves at this stage are a bit more underwhelming. But almost every year, this separates the also-rans from the contenders. That's where Morgan aspires to be, so making sure the Panthers keep the same mindset and strike with purpose when chances arrive is only going to serve them well.

That's for the future. For now, we took a look and graded the last five signings made by the Panthers in 2025 free agency.

Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers re-signed Dan Chisena

The Carolina Panthers haven't done much to address their wide receiver options this offseason. Dan Morgan prioritized the defense over marquee names on offense. That was the right call to make, but getting complacent with the options around quarterback Bryce Young cannot happen before organized team activities resume.

Morgan has nine draft picks to spend as he wishes. The well has dried up in terms of legitimate No. 1 receivers in free agency or the trade market. That complicates matters slightly, so it'll be interesting to see which direction the Panthers go to provide Young with everything needed to thrive.

The Panthers re-signed Dan Chisena to a one-year deal. This comes with slight intrigue after he flashed brief promise when limited opportunities came his way. It's a low-risk move by Carolina to see if some untapped potential remains.

Chisena getting retained shouldn't come with any guarantees about a roster spot. It keeps his foot in the door, but the wideout remains pretty far down the pecking order all things considered.

Signing grade: B-

Time will tell if he can grasp the opportunity with both hands.