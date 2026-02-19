Hidden draft gem could fix Panthers' most underrated flaw overnight

The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2026 offseason with heightened expectations after reaching the playoffs for the first time in eight years. That means general manager Dan Morgan could be more aggressive than he has been in his role.

There is a litany of needs on the Panthers roster this offseason, going from edge rusher to linebacker, offensive line to tight end, and dynamic offensive playmakers to game-changing defensive backs. It feels like a lot, but as free agency unfolds over the next month and a half, the NFL Draft will provide a much clearer picture of who Carolina could select in April.

Hidden gems have seemed to be the Panthers' specialty in recent seasons, whether it was acquiring Mike Jackson from the Seattle Seahawks in a rare player swap or signing Jalen Coker or Corey Thornton as undrafted free agents. This year's NFL Draft could be the year the Panthers select an underrated gem, and this one in particular could become an intriguing prospect.

Oscar Delp could be an underrated weapon for the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a big need at tight end, and that could be more apparent if they decide to release Tommy Tremble as a cap casualty. They have Mitchell Evans, but after two underwhelming rookie campaigns, Ja'Tavion Sanders might not be the answer the Panthers have been hoping for, signaling a need to add more quality talent to the position.

Once considered the heir apparent to current Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp was never utilized in a way that would represent an understanding player at his position. The Bulldogs have featured plenty of 12 personnel within their offense with an emphasis on quality blocking in the run game, but with plenty of mouths to feed, the offense never seemed to run through Delp.

Delp never topped over 300 yards as a Bulldog, with well over 800 career receiving yards for his collegiate career. However, this is a classic case of how a player could be a much better pro than they are a college player. Delp is a well-versed tight end with great pass-catching skills and in-line blocking ability.

What you see on tape with Delp is a player with great temperament as a blocker and technique to put himself in a consistent position to give the run game the best chance for success when the tracks are at his backside.

Delp is versatile, with big slot potential and great in-line blocking ability, utilized in motions and zone splits while showcasing explosiveness and the ability to climb to the second level in the passing game with ease, blowing by linebackers down the seams. He offers impressive ball skills to catch at its highest point and has shown some impressive fluidity and flexibility for a tight end in run-after-catch situations.

Naturally, the first thought from some fans could be to say this is another Tommy Tremble, a player who was thought to be a better pro than college player after being unproductive at Notre Dame despite ample blocking ability. While Delp wouldn't start for the Panthers, he would bring the team depth at tight end, assuming a quality free agent is signed at the position.

If there are teams like the Panthers who need a tight end, the risk should be taken on Delp, where general managers and coaches will go "trust me with this one," regarding the former four-star recruit. The draft is all about risk—every pick is a risk, and the selection process and player evaluations are not a perfect science, but Delp should be a prospect fans should start getting to know more of.