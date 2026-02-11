Panthers' defensive trench rebuild may demand a first-round statement

The Carolina Panthers know how much value there is at defensive tackle. Their star player, Derrick Brown, is among the best at his position. During the team's historic defensive collapse in 2024, his absence due to a major knee injury underscored his importance.

Carolina's defensive line and the talent overall improved greatly in 2025. Along with Brown's return from a torn meniscus, general manager Dan Morgan acquired Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III in free agency, signing them to big contracts while drafting Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson in the fifth round to pair with veteran A'Shawn Robinson.

Now, one year later, the Panthers sit at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft with the possibility of adding more to the defensive trenches. This is something Morgan should strongly consider, regardless of current roster needs.

Carolina Panthers should consider an interior defensive lineman with their first-round pick in 2026

Sitting back and watching the Seattle Seahawks dominate the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl triumph, it became clear just how important the defensive tackle position has become in a modern NFL defense like Mike Macdonald's.

Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, and star Leonard Williams were dominant in the middle of the defense all season. Given how the Seahawks' defense performed and their execution throughout the campaign, the most valuable unit was the interior defensive line.

It is hard to replicate what the Seahawks did defensively. Teams across the league must understand that they could get themselves in a world of trouble by even attempting what Seattle did, and they also don't have Macdonald as a defensive playmaker or head coach.

Either way, the Seahawks showed the value of defensive linemen. They push or collapse pockets from the middle, play with stout anchoring and gap integrity at the point of attack, and are incredibly powerful and explosive.

Despite the enhanced options at Evero's disposal last season, Carolina's run defense improved from historically bad to merely league-average. Imagine what acquiring a defensive tackle in the first round could do for the rotation of this unit.

Yes, the Panthers have greater defensive needs. They must acquire better pass rushers, adequate linebackers, a quality starting nickel corner, and a rangy free safety. Assuming Morgan can spend money on half of these needs, specifically linebacker and pass rusher, that leaves the secondary, which offers depth and talent throughout this year's draft.

Florida's Caleb Banks and Clemson's Peter Woods are two prospects the Panthers should seriously consider in the defensive trenches at No. 19. Both offer great disruption at the line of scrimmage, move incredibly well for their size, bring ample loads of power in their frame, and are impressively quick off the snap.

Both players are a little rough around the edges, but that is fine, especially given Carolina's depth right now. Don't expect Robinson to return, especially with the $10.5 million in savings attached to his release. Drafting another defensive lineman at No. 19 does not advance Jackson's evolution or player development. In fact, it may be beneficial for the second-year defender from Florida.

These are the types of selections that can make a team better, no matter what. The angst isn't necessary, considering the Panthers have and will continue to give their rookies plenty of playing time this season.

Right now, both Woods and Banks would be considered "best player available" selections, as would be the case in April, regardless of circumstances.