Panthers strike big trade for stud pass rusher in 7-round mock draft

The Carolina Panthers find themselves at an interesting point in the offseason, with very little activity ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. That doesn't mean nothing is happening behind the scenes.

Not much takes place between the Super Bowl and the combine. However, it becomes a nearly month-long sprint to evaluate potential free-agent acquisitions and NFL Draft prospects as April's selection process approaches.

General manager Dan Morgan faces another daunting task. He must add depth and talent to a roster still in the midst of a foundational rebuild, necessitated largely by the mistakes of previous regimes. If last year's draft class is any indication, the Panthers appear to be on the right track toward building a solid foundation for sustainable success.

With that in mind, using the Pro Football Focus simulator, it is time for another seven-round mock draft.

In this scenario, Morgan has made additions through free agency at linebacker, edge rusher, and offensive line depth, with his biggest move coming before the draft.

Blockbuster trade shakes up Carolina Panthers' approach in 7-round mock draft

With Carolina in desperate need of help along the defensive front and at pass rusher, Morgan makes the most aggressive move of his tenure, acquiring New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and a fifth-round pick in exchange for No. 83 overall, No. 156 overall, and a future fourth-round pick.

The move gives the Panthers a quality edge defender in the final year of his rookie contract, with a chance to build around him.

Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 19 overall

The Panthers make yet another trade, this time moving back only two spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for No. 21 overall, No. 85 overall, and No. 135 overall.

Carolina Panthers draft Kenyon Sadiq

Tight End | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 21

It is time for the Panthers to address their biggest offensive need. Quarterback Bryce Young has his top-two playmakers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but is missing a versatile tight end to attack the seams and middle-of-the-field concepts.

Kenyon Sadiq is the consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class. His pass-catching ability, athleticism, route-running, and blocking skills make him a versatile player in head coach Dave Canales' offense.

Carolina Panthers draft Max Iheanachor

Offensive Tackle | Arizona State Sun Devils

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

Yosh Nijman should be considered a "must" to re-sign in the face of Ikem Ekwonu's tricky rehab timeline, but Taylor Moton's successor should be found at some point. This year's draft class provides an ample opportunity to do just that.

Max Iheanachor was a standout from the Senior Bowl last month, growing and learning with each practice. He has the arm length, size, movement skills, and physical temperament to be a future standout right tackle at the next level.

Carolina Panthers draft Zakee Wheatley

Safety | Penn State Nittany Lions

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 85

The Panthers found excellent depth and development potential in Lathan Ransom last year, but the need for a rangy, ball-hawking safety is a must on the backend of the defense. Tre'von Moehrig could certainly use a defender like that who can also provide the versatility to fit into Ejiro Evero's secondary.

Zakee Wheatley is an aggressive defender who attacks downhill with the athleticism and closing speed to make plays from sideline to sideline, no matter the alignment. He should be a player everyone must have on their pre-draft radar.

Carolina Panthers draft Keyshaun Elliott

Linebacker | Arizona State Sun Devils

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 119

Not much has been discussed around the Arizona State standout linebacker, but Keyshaun Elliott is one of the better second-level prospects in the draft who could be a middle-round target for the Panthers.

Assuming they signed a starting linebacker in free agency, Elliott would compete with Trevin Wallace for the starting job. He brings great run fits, upside as a pressure defender, and range to cover ground in a hurry.

Carolina Panthers draft Ted Hurst

Wide Receiver | Georgia State Panthers

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 135

The Panthers need more depth and playmaking ability after the catch at wide receiver. Ted Hurst was the best wide receiver in the Sun Belt conference last season, showcasing outstanding vertical playmaking ability and run-after-catch skills for his size and general frame. This could solve the dynamic issue in the wideout room.

Carolina Panthers draft Jalon Kilgore

Defensive Back | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 143

The South Carolina Gamecocks failed spectacularly at reaching their preseason expectations. But they still had several standouts on their roster, including Jalon Kilgore.

This is a versatile defensive back who can play safety, outside cornerback, or slot, thanks to great mirroring skills in match coverages and disciplined shell play, paired with impressive ball production.

Carolina Panthers draft Pat Coogan

Center | Indiana Hoosiers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 157

The Panthers may not re-sign Cade Mays due to major investments already made along the offensive line, meaning they may avoid free agency at the position altogether. The draft seems like a likely destination for them to address the position, landing the bedrock of the Indiana Hoosiers' offensive line to shore up the middle.

Carolina Panthers draft Rayshaun Benny

Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 199

Adding more depth and competition is more of the point of later round prospects, and a starter should've been considered at this point, unless Rayshaun Benny becomes the great player of all-time at his position with this specific draft choice.

Jokes aside, Benny would provide ample depth to the Panthers' defensive front and add more youth behind their established starters.

Carolina Panthers draft Joshua Brown

Offensive Line | Kentucky Wildcats

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 235

Again, this is nothing more than interior depth and development for the Panthers.

After not selecting an offensive lineman in the past two years, Morgan selects three, underscoring the importance of competition, development, and depth for an offensive line that won't stay the same every year in an ever-changing sport.