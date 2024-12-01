How to listen to Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 13 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
Hope is slowly returning to the Carolina Panthers. It's a gradual process and it's been pretty poor overall this season, but the signs of life are evident heading into their Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dave Canales' squad took the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire last time out before a walk-off field goal ended their hopes. No fan left Bank of America Stadium despondent. There was more belief than ever that the Panthers were finally on the right track after years of misery.
This is a silver lining from what's going to be another losing season. If the Panthers can continue stacking positive performances over the next six games before their engagements for the 2024 campaign conclude, it'll raise optimism further heading into the offseason.
That's some way off just yet. The Panthers have a chance to play spoiler this weekend against the Buccaneers, who still harbor hopes of winning the NFC South after easily disposing of the hapless New York Giants last time out.
Todd Bowles' squad knows that they cannot afford any more slip-ups. They remain behind the Atlanta Falcons, but they've got a good record over Carolina in recent years. That should give them plenty of hope of extending their good form over the Panthers in their first meeting this season.
Canales won't be doing his former employers any favors. Whether the Panthers have enough to counteract Tampa Bay's obvious threats is another matter.
Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Despite the Buccaneers' impressive recent record against Carolina, it's the Panthers who hold the advantage all-time against their division adversaries. It's only 25-22 now, so they won't want this concerning tide to continue for too much longer.
The Panthers have won just one of their last five meetings, which was back in October 2022. Their last clash saw Tampa Bay come away with a 9-0 triumph at Bank of America Stadium.
How to listen to Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on the radio
Anyone unable to view the game on FOX can keep up with events on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network is bringing comprehensive pre-game coverage, in addition to play-by-play of the game itself and reactions after the clash.
Anish Shroff will be masterfully taking listeners through proceedings when the game commences. Former Panthers such as Luke Kuchely, Jake Delhomme, and Jordan Gross could be providing analysis of the big moments as they happen.
WRFX 99.7 The FOX will also be broadcasting the encounter as the Panthers' flagship radio station for the 2024 season. A list of affiliate stations can be found here.