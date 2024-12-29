How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 17 game on the radio

The Carolina Panthers embark on their penultimate game of the 2024 season this weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It'll carry special significance for head coach Dave Canales, who's making the trip to Florida for the first time since leaving this offseason.

Canales spent one season as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator before getting a surprising promotion in Carolina. It's not been smooth sailing as expected, but the coach must be thrilled with how his squad has performed overall over the last seven games.

The Panthers have several influential figures missing from the contest, which isn't ideal. This is a chance for those further down the pecking order to stake their claim and potentially improve their chances of more involvement in 2025. There's also the added incentive of knocking the Buccaneers out of playoff contention to sweeten the pot.

Nothing but a win will do for Todd Bowles' squad. Even that might not be enough, but it'll keep pressure on the Atlanta Falcons before their difficult Sunday Night Football game at the Washington Commanders.

Playing the role of spoiler will have to do for the Panthers right now. Whether they can accomplish this feat for the second straight week is another mattter.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers game details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS

This has not been a profitable fixture for the Panthers in recent seasons. They have often been second-best to the Buccaneers thanks to Tom Brady's arrival and the constant stream of failed head coaches or personnel moves at the quarterback position. The tide almost turned in their first meeting this season before falling in overtime. This should give Canales confidence despite his squad being severely under-strength.

Carolina holds a slender 25-23 advantage against Tampa Bay in the records. However, they haven't won any of the last four divisional battles and have just one success from the previous five encounters, which came in 2022.

How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers on the radio

Anyone unable to watch Sunday's game on CBS or Paramount+ can keep track of developments on the radio. As always, the Carolina Panthers Radio Network will be providing comprehensive coverage throughout the day.

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the official flagship station for the Panthers in 2024 and will also be broadcasting the clash. This begins three hours before kickoff with as special pre-game show before Anish Shroff takes fans through play-by-play from Raymond James Stadium.

There will be analysis both during and after the game, together with interviews with coaches and players in the contest's immediate aftermath.

The game is also set to be broadcast on Sports USA Radio. Josh Appel is on play-by-play duties, with Mark Carrier providing insight on the big moments as they happen.

