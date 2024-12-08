How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles NFL Week 14 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
Another game day has arrived for the Carolina Panthers. It's also the most daunting fixture remaining on their 2024 schedule.
After coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers make the testing trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Lincoln Financial Field is one of the league's most hostile environments. Nick Sirianni's squad is also on an eight-game winning run with the NFC East championship firmly in their grasp after recovering from a slow start.
It comes as no surprise to see the Panthers come into the game with the underdog tag. They are unfavored by double digits with all sportsbooks across the country. Not many are expecting Carolina to be competitive, which is something head coach Dave Canales could use to his advantage.
Playing with a sense of freedom is crucial. Controlling the clock and somehow coming up with a way to restrict running back Saquon Barkley's influence is also high on the team's objectives heading into the contest.
Even that might be enough, in all honesty.
A rousing effort is needed from the Panthers to keep building momentum. The Eagles won't be doing them any favors as they look to cement their postseason seeding and keep the pressure on the Detroit Lions for an all-important early-round bye.
Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles game details
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV channel: FOX
There haven't been many clashes between the Panthers and Eagles in Carolina's three-decade existence. Canales' men don't have the best record versus this weekend's NFC East foe. They are currently 8-5 behind in the record books and have a 3-2 deficit over the last five games.
The last time these two teams played was in 2021 when the Eagles secured a narrow victory at Bank of America Stadium. However, the Panthers can take heart from the fact they beat Philadelphia during their most recent trip to Lincoln Financial Field when NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton was under center.
How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles on the radio
Anyone unable to catch this weekend's game live on FOX can listen to events as they happen on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network has you covered, providing in-depth coverage of the contest throughout the day.
There is a comprehensive preview before the clash and play-by-play when the whistle blows. Anish Shroff will be handling matters with his typical enthusiasm, with legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly among those who typically provide expert analysis of the big plays.
After the contest concludes, the Carolina Panthers Radio Network also has a post-game show, providing thoughts from Canales and others involved.
WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the flagship radio station for the Panthers in 2024 and will also be broadcasting the encounter live. A full list of affiliate stations can be found here.