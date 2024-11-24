How to listen to Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 12 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are back from their bye week with a monumental measuring stick ahead of them. Dave Canales' men have enjoyed some decent fortunes over their last two outings, beating the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. This represents a different challenge entirely.
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. They look primed for another deep postseason run despite not fully clicking on offense as yet. They'll also be highly motivated to get back on track after suffering their first defeat of the campaign last time out versus the Buffalo Bills.
Not many are expecting the Panthers to claim success. Canales must use this to his advantage, get his players to perform with a sense of freedom, and take advantage of opportunities when they arise.
That's the only way Carolina is going to keep this competitive. And even that might not be enough.
The Panthers are healthier than they've been in some time. This weekend also sees the long-awaited debut of second-round running back Jonathon Brooks, who Canales revealed would not be on a snap count after almost a year on the shelf with a torn ACL.
It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers cope in the face of an NFL juggernaut. But make no mistake, this will provide general manager Dan Morgan with a better indication of where this squad is and what more might be needed when the 2025 offseason arrives.
Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Panthers and Chiefs have met seven times since Carolina became an expansion team three decades ago. They've not got the best record versus Kansas City. Whether this changes or not this weekend remains to be seen.
Carolina has two wins compared to Kansas City's five in their seven meetings. They are on a three-game losing run against the Chiefs, with their last victory against the AFC conference champions coming in 2008.
How to listen to Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers game on the radio
Anyone unable to view the contest on CBS can listen on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network is the first port of call, providing comprehensive pre and post-game analysis of the high-profile fixture in addition to the clash itself.
Anish Shroff will be on play-by-play duties. He'll be joined by the analyst duo of former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme and legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly, who recently became a semi-finalist for a potential first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
Kristen Balboni will be on the sidelines, getting interviews and keeping everyone informed of developments as they happen. There is also a Spanish commentary available, which will be led by Jaime Moreno (play-by-play) and Antonio Ramos (analyst).
99.7 FM The Fox is the flagship station for the Panthers in 2024 and is also broadcasting the contest. A list of affiliate stations can be found here.