How to listen to Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 15 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
There is a newfound expectancy around the Carolina Panthers. That is a strange thing to say for a team that's won just three times in 13 attempts this season, but the improved recent performances leave reasons for encouragement heading into their Week 15 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are always hyped up beyond comprehension by the national media before the season. They always seem to falter. This usually comes during the postseason. But this time around, the team's capitulation happened much sooner.
The departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a profound effect on the Cowboys. They became soft against the run and weak in the trenches. Couple this with the injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott and having no consistent rushing attack, it's not hard to see why they've fallen short of expectations once again.
The Panthers are on a different trajectory. They are on a three-game losing run, but Dave Canales' squad ran the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles extremely close. Had they made a couple of plays or displayed more discipline in key moments, we'd have a completely different conversation.
It's a weird situation for the Panthers this weekend. They are favored for the first time in two years. That brings a different set of pressure this relatively young roster must handle accordingly.
Can the Panthers pile more misery on the Cowboys and send their home fans away with some added early festive cheer? Or will Dallas dig deep in the face of adversity in pursuit of salvaging some semblance of respectability from the campaign?
Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
This is not a fixture where the Panthers have celebrated much success throughout their three-decade NFL existence. The Cowboys currently hold an 11-5 all-time advantage over Carolina, including winning the last two meetings and three of the last five.
Dallas easily disposed of the Panthers last season and will be hoping to do the same again. Aside from the famous playoff triumph soon after the team's inception, the most famous victory Carolina attained over the Cowboys was their Thanksgiving Day mauling in 2015.
How to listen to Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers on the radio
Anyone unable to catch the contest live on FOX can listen to this weekend's game on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network has complete coverage throughout the day, which begins with pre-game predictions and thoughts from some respected figures across the organization.
Anish Shroff will provide play-by-play during the contest. Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme and Jim Szoke will provide expert analysis of the big moments as they happen.
Kristen Balboni is on the sidelines, getting interviews and keeping everyone informed of any developments on the injury front.
This will be followed by post-game interviews and reactions to what occurred between the white lines at Bank of America Stadium.
WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox is the flagship station for the Panthers in 2024 and will also be broadcasting the contest. A list of affiliate stations can be found here.