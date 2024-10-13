How to listen to Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need to find inspiration from somewhere. Another campaign is getting away from them despite some hope during the offseason that things would improve. Dave Canales' is riding the storm right now with his team sitting at 1-4 after the first five weeks of the campaign. That's not what anybody had in mind, but all hope is not lost just yet.
Nobody aside from the brightest optimists was expecting the Panthers to be among the contenders this season. This is a talent-deficient roster with too many holes for general manager Dan Morgan to fix in one fell swoop. The injury problems and benching quarterback Bryce Young aren't exactly springboard for success, so it'll be interesting to see how this squad responds to significant adversity and ongoing ridicule in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons have much bigger ambitions. They spent lavish sums on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, believing they were a productive presence under center away from genuinely competing. It's not been perfect, but they have more than enough talent to suggest Carolina has a challenge on its hands this weekend.
Carolina's defense is going through significant issues right now. They are under-strength but don't seem capable of stopping the run or generating any consistent pass-rush. That's having a ripple effect on the secondary, which is giving up big plays almost at will aside from the accomplished performances of stud cornerback Jaycee Horn
Can the Panthers overcome the odds being stacked against them once again to achieve an unlikely success? Or will the Falcons pile more misery on their division rivals with their fifth loss in six contests?
Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
How to listen to Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers on the radio in Week 6
Anyone unable to view the game can keep up with all the developments on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network will be broadcasting the contest live from Charlotte, which also features pre and post-game analysis from respected commentators and former players.
WRFX 99.7 The FOX, which is the flagship station for the Panthers throughout the 2024 season, will also have the game available across the region. A list of affiliate stations can be found here.