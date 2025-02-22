Hype train gathers steam for possible Carolina Panthers first-round draft target

While the Carolina Panthers made some encouraging progress as the 2024 season wore on, there are still some glaring holes to fill. This bears more significance on the defensive side of the football after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit.

Dan Morgan's transitioned investment to the offense, which led to some improvements. It came at the expense of Carolina's defense. They gave up the most single-season points in NFL history and conceded a whopping 179.8 rushing yards per game. That's something the general manager must recognize and address urgently this offseason.

Money isn't readily available for the Panthers right now. That will alter slightly depending on what moves are made between now and free agency. But for Carolina's plan to work, they must maximize the nine selections at Morgan's disposal in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have flexibility. Morgan can move up or down the order at No. 8 overall depending on how the board plays out. The front-office leader also needs to take advantage of the deep areas of this class in pursuit of progression.

Fortunately for the Panthers, those are all positions of need. This group is loaded with defensive linemen, edge rushers, tight ends, and running backs. That won't go unnoticed by Morgan and his staff during their comprehensive assessments.

Fans are already identifying favorites and possibilities for the Panthers. One name is gaining more traction than most with the NFL Scouting Combine on the immediate horizon.

Carolina Panthers select Georgia defender Jalon Walker in The Athletic's mock draft

Joe Person from The Athletic added to this by choosing hybrid linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker in the publication's latest beat writer mock draft. The Panthers' insider acknowledged Morgan would probably like Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham to fall, but this would provide Evero with a dynamic second-level force that Carolina sorely lacked last season when Frankie Luvu left to join the Washington Commanders.

"Ideally, Michigan DL Mason Graham falls to the Panthers, who could plug him alongside Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson in their 3-4 front. But for a defense that needs help at all three levels, [Jalon] Walker would come in handy at two of them. He was an off-ball linebacker at Georgia, but scouts believe he can make an impact as an edge rusher and in coverage. Versatile playmakers like that thrive in Ejiro Evero’s scheme, but the Panthers didn’t have one last season after Frankie Luvu departed for Washington in free agency. With his combination of athleticism and physicality, Walker could continue to rise on draft boards." Joe Person

There's a long way to go and a lot of evaluations left. Nobody knows what the Panthers are thinking at this juncture. Their needs will also change depending on what free agents come into the fold.

There is also no smoke without fire.

Walker fills a need. He's got the athletic attributes capable of making a real impact within Evero's 3-4 base scheme. The length, explosiveness, and versatility could be the spark that ignites Carolina's defense, although he's not going to solve every complication facing Morgan.

Recent revelations suggested Carolina botched Luvu's contract by leaving things too late to get something worked out. They paid a heavy price while the Washington State product thrived, reaching the NFC Championship game and earning second-team All-Pro honors under head coach Dan Quinn. Walker wouldn't be a bad consolation prize — albeit one year late.

Walker can make a difference. But as Person stated, Graham would be a difficult proposition to turn down if he made it that far down the pecking order.

Time will tell on that one…

