Ikem Ekwonu injury status still cloudy after big Panthers test

The Carolina Panthers did themselves no favors during a disastrous loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. However, not having starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu available for the contest didn't exactly help their cause.

Ekwonu wasn't risked after undergoing an emergency appendectomy just before the season began. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft spent time jogging on the sidelines but not much else over the week's practices. That wasn't enough to get the all clear, and veteran understudy Yosh Nijman filled the void.

Nijman flashed promise on running plays. However, his pass-blocking was nothing short of woeful throughout. This was a major concern heading into the game, and it only magnified Ekwonu's importance to the team's chances along the way.

Ikem Ekwonu comes through a big test, but the Carolina Panthers remain cautious

The Panthers are working Ekwonu back gradually. It's a step-by-step process, and the North Carolina State product revealed that he is stacking good days as he pushes to be included. Dave Canales is more cautious, taking things slowly before his confidence increases.

Canales revealed that Ekwonu would be in pads for Thursday's practice, which is often the most testing of the week. If the edge force wanted to prove healthy enough to participate at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals, he needed to pass these tests with flying colors.

Ekwonu was listed as a limited participant on the injury report, but the fact that there were no major issues from the practice represents a positive. Friday's session will be akin to a walkthrough before the Panthers make their trip to Arizona. And much like last weekend, Canales will probably take his best blindside protector's status up until the final minute.

It could still legitimately go either way. Ekwonu will push hard to state his case, but the Panthers won't grant his wish unless there is 100 percent conviction that no further problems will arise.

The Panthers' hopes of pulling off an upset over the Cardinals will increase exponentially if Ekwonu takes his place in the lineup. He could become a future franchise cornerstone and get a lucrative new contract if the performances match. Bryce Young was noticeably more hesitant in the pocket without his left tackle. With Josh Sweat and first-round rookie Darius Robinson in Carolina's crosshairs, getting the fifth-year pro back will be a massive boost.

Time till tell on that. But the Panthers will give Ekwonu every chance to prove his fitness before making a final decision.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis