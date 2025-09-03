Injury issues set to unleash Tetairoa McMillan as Panthers’ deadliest weapon

Much has been made of Jalen Coker's injury just one day after the Carolina Panthers traded veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. While the timing is awful, it sets the stage for Tetairoa McMillan to instantly announce himself as the team's deadliest weapon.

The Panthers are expecting big things from McMillan in 2025. They had supreme faith in his abilities to take him at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's done nothing to diminish optimism over the summer, so those in power should be expecting an immediate return on their investment.

Wide receivers, especially prospects taken in the top 10, tend to transition smoothly to the pro ranks. The hit rate is much higher than other position groups, so it would be a massive disappointment if McMillan didn't add his name to the growing list of wideouts who took the league by storm immediately.

Tetairoa McMillan must meet his lofty billing for Carolina Panthers in 2025

That's a lot to ask, but McMillan has the swagger and athletic attributes that look more than capable of achieving this objective. With Coker on injured reserve and Thielen back where it all began for the Pro Bowler, the onus is on the Arizona product to step up.

McMillan can expect plenty of work in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was the NFL's worst pass defense last season, giving up 257.4 yards per game. If quarterback Bryce Young can get the required time in the pocket, opportunities should be plentiful versus the likes of Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and maybe even No. 2 pick Travis Hunter if he plays both ways.

The objectives are clear for McMillan. He must come through in big moments. He must continue to make the extraordinary look routine. He must emerge quickly as Carolina's alpha in the wide receiver room. Nothing else will do.

This won't have gone unnoticed by McMillan. He's been something of an afterthought in recent days as the attention turned to Thielen, Coker, and the return of slot specialist Hunter Renfrow. But if the Panthers' offense wants to make the improvements needed to potentially enter the NFC South title picture, the first-rounder needs a phenomenal rookie campaign.

McMillan was made for the big occasion. He proved it on countless occasions in college. If he can do the same quickly in Carolina, there's just no telling what the wideout might be capable of in 2025 and way into the future.

