Insider pours cold water on last remaining Panthers wide receiver trade option

The Carolina Panthers have held firm with their wide receiver options so far this offseason. It's quickly becoming a contentious issue among the fanbase, with some believing Dan Morgan is getting complacent after watching quarterback Bryce Young make encouraging strides over the second half of 2024.

Free agents weren't targeted. Trade options have gone elsewhere. An NFL insider also poured cold water on one of the last remaining possibilities with legitimate No. 1 potential.

Morgan was correct to focus his significant investments on the defensive side of the football. The Panthers put together a historically bad campaign in 2024, so fortifying every level on defense became the biggest priority above all else. Most expected some form of offensive upgrade from the veteran pool, but nothing has been done as yet.

The Panthers are confident in Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette making a sophomore leap. Adam Thielen remains one of the league's savviest route runners, but he'll be 35 years old next season. David Moore re-signed to continue his strong connection to head coach Dave Canales, but he wouldn't be classed as a needle-mover by any stretch of the imagination.

Carolina has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to find another long-term option for Young. But considering they are entering Year 3 of the signal-caller's rookie contract, there isn't much urgency attached to their recruitment.

Carolina Panthers (or anyone else) unlikely to land Brandon Aiyuk via trade

Dianna Russini from The Athletic thought the chances of Brandon Aiyuk landing in Carolina (or anywhere else) were slim at best. The insider revealed that although the San Francisco 49ers would probably like to move the pass-catcher for financial reasons, she doesn't think they'll get a good enough offer to convince them to part ways with the former first-round pick.

"I don’t get the sense that it’s a reality. I’m sure the 49ers would like to trade Brandon [Aiyuk] because of the finances… We’ll see what happens with this, I don’t expect anything." Dianna Russini via X

Aiyuk was heavily linked with the Panthers last offseason before eventually signing a new deal. He was right to hold out for his money, especially considering he lasted just seven games before being ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Reports suggest Aiyuk is on track regarding his recovery. Nothing concrete emerged after speculation rose about the Niners being more receptive to trade offers to ease their salary-cap burden. Teams are hesitant to part ways with draft assets with the injury cloud hanging over the player, but he'd instantly become the best wideout Carolina has, and by a considerable margin too.

Whether the Panthers would have shown legitimate interest is anyone's guess. Morgan's been keen to avoid any major splashes in the trade market. His one notable addition — Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson — soured pretty quickly and was traded to the Baltimore Ravens before the 2024 deadline.

There seems to be genuine hope that Young can help the options around currently flourish further with scheme familiarity and a dominant offensive line. Carolina's rushing attack will also feature prominently after Rico Dowdle was signed to form a potentially dynamic one-two punch with Chuba Hubbard.

It's a risk, but Morgan has a long-term plan and won't deviate from it. If that means avoiding the temptation to go after Aiyuk or anyone else who became available for trade this offseason, so be it.

Time will tell if it was the right call or not.

