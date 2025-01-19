Intriguing Panthers running back contingency plan would see history repeat itself

The Carolina Panthers looked pretty set at the running back position at one stage. That's not the case anymore.

New questions have surfaced surrounding this group in 2025. Chuba Hubbard is the mainstay and was thoroughly deserving of the four-year contract extension during the campaign. He'll be the focal point once again, but what comes after that is less certain.

Jonathon Brooks was the big hope after the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They thought the injury risk was low enough to take the plunge. After taking almost a year to get back from a torn ACL, the former Texas standout suffered the same injury on the same leg in his third professional game.

This was a catastrophe for the player and the Panthers. Brooks now faces a long road to recovery once again. Considering this is his second ACL tear and how late it occurred during the season, a situation could emerge where Carolina doesn't see him in a competitive setting again until 2026.

If Miles Sanders is a salary-cap casualty with $5.22 million in savings attached, the Panthers need to devise a contingency plan until Brooks is ready to return. One NFL analyst believes he's found the perfect match.

Carolina Panthers urged to examine Kenneth Gainwell's credentials in free agency

Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports tabbed Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell as a potential option for the Panthers. The analyst thought he'd be an upgrade on Sanders and could fill the void until Brooks gets the all-clear to participate.

"The Panthers have their faith in quarterback Bryce Young just like running back Chuba Hubbard who they’ve extended this past year. The bad news for Carolina is they’ll be without rookie Jonathon Brooks longer before seeing how he fits into this offensive scheme. The team will likely trade Miles Sanders this upcoming free agency so they could use a [Kenneth] Gainwell as a temporary replacement until Brooks is back to full health." Anthony Palacios

This is history repeating itself. The Panthers looked to the Eagles for running back help in 2023 when they signed Sanders. That one didn't work out, but it won't stop Morgan from examining Gainwell's credentials in greater detail if he feels like it could benefit the franchise.

Gainwell's played second-fiddle to Saquon Barkley this season, which is no surprise. He gained just 406 all-purpose yards and one touchdown during the regular season from a career-low 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps. This is a good chance for the 5-foot-9 back to explore opportunities with the promise of more involvement elsewhere.

The former fifth-round pick out of Memphis could form a productive tandem with Hubbard, whose strengths center on power running in between the tackles. A one-year, prove-it deal within a scheme that should get him plenty of targets would improve his chances of a long-term commitment in Carolina or elsewhere in 2026.

Other options will be considered in free agency or with one of Carolina's nine draft selections. But Morgan could do far worse than look in Gainwell's direction.

