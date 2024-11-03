Is Xavier Legette playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR in Week 9
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are up against it on the injury front once again heading into their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. This bears more significance on offense, which is newly depleted after the team decided to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks are also absentees for Carolina's encounter with a fierce division rival at Bank of America Stadium. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young is getting the start under center, but the former No. 1 pick might not be in the lineup for much longer with veteran Andy Dalton waiting in the wings.
Young must produce a high-quality performance despite the limited options in the passing game. The Panthers are relying heavily on their fledgling stars to step up and make lasting contributions. This puts the onus squarely on the shoulders of Xavier Legette.
The No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has flashed promise this season without hitting the loftiest heights imaginable. Legette's workload should ramp up considerably without the likes of Thielen and Johnson to depend upon.
Legette turned up on the injury report this week, which isn't ideal. The South Carolina product was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday with a toe issue that restricted his involvement. It came as no surprise to see him listed as questionable for the contest.
Carolina Panthers expect Xavier Legette to play in Week 9
According to Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports, the Panthers plan for Legette to suit up in Week 9. This is a major boost for the franchise, especially considering New Orleans is without the cornerback trio of Marshon Lattimore, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Paulson Adebo.
Just how much Legette will be able to feature is anyone's guess. The Bank of America Stadium turf is notoriously unforgiving and remains a source of frustration among the players. Carolina will likely see how he fares over the opening exchanges. If he responds positively, that's when things can ramp up.
Legette has the explosiveness and natural ability to play a decisive role. Improving his ability to generate yards after the catch would help enormously, which is a problem head coach Dave Canales must figure out after being criticized for his conservative play-calling at the Denver Broncos.
Hopefully, there will be no issues during the clash and Legette can become the offensive focal point this passing attack desperately needs. Anything less is going to come with grave consequences attached for the team and its confidence-sapped quarterback.