Jadeveon Clowney just called out Panthers in the most laughable way possible

The Carolina Panthers dug deep to secure a statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but head coach Dave Canales' squad has quietly won three of its last four games when all hope was fading quickly.

Optimism is growing. But for one player who was discarded by the Panthers earlier this offseason, it was clearly a bitter pill to swallow.

After the Panthers traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, they had no real use for Jadeveon Clowney. Dan Morgan thought the savings involved could be better spent elsewhere, and he was released.

Jadeveon Clowney attempt to diminish Carolina Panthers' win fell on deaf ears

Clowney felt slighted, believing he still had a lot of good football left. It was a long wait for his next opportunity. Still, the Cowboys finally came calling after their inexplicable decision to trade All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The former South Carolina standout had revenge on his mind at Bank of America Stadium. Clowney played just 16 defensive snaps and made one tackle. The Panthers ran all over the Cowboys, with ex-Dallas running back Rico Dowdle setting a new franchise record for yards from scrimmage along the way.

Understandably, Clowney was frustrated. He still claimed the Cowboys were a better team overall, despite being on the wrong end of another loss.

"It was tough, man. Especially when you're the better team. I feel like we (are) a better team, but they (were) better than us today. We just have to be ready to bounce back next week." Jadeveon Clowney

Sounds like sour grapes, to me.

The Panthers currently have a better record than the Cowboys. Momentum is on their side, while Dallas is treading water in an NFC East that isn't looking as strong as anticipated before the campaign. And when push comes to shove, they are growing without Clowney as part of their plans.

That's probably what's grating on Clowney above anything else. He was a big part of their defensive strategy last season, but things change quickly in the NFL. The former generational college prospect never met this billing, but he's still been able to carve out a decent career for himself. Now, he's part of the league's worst defense for the second straight year.

As for the Panthers? They are starting to win back respect. People around the NFL are looking at them differently, and Canales is beginning to see his culture shift come to life.

Long may it continue.