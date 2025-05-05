Jadeveon Clowney on borrowed time after Panthers send loud draft message

The Carolina Panthers traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft to potentially rectify their glaring issues in the edge-rushing room. That bolstered the options at Ejiro Evero's disposal considerably, but it immediately came with speculation about Jadeveon Clowney's future.

Analysts speculated whether the arrivals of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen could spell the end of Clowney's time with the Panthers. Dan Morgan was noncommittal, claiming the roster was still being assessed before decisions became finalized. Reading between the lines, the former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina could be expendable.

Jadeveon Clowney's future with the Carolina Panthers remains a hot topic in the media

This was a subject brought up by Nate Davis from USA Today. The analyst believes Clowney is on thin ice following the draft, going as far as to say he wouldn't be shocked if the veteran was playing elsewhere in 2025.

"Now 11 years since he was the No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney was the best defender on the league’s worst defense in 2024. But with pass rushers Nic Scourton (Round 2) and Princely Umanmielen (Round 3), coming aboard in Charlotte, it would hardly be a surprise if Clowney’s peripatetic career takes him elsewhere in 2026." Nate Davis

Morgan will assess everything before doing anything drastic. Clowney performed at a relatively high-level last season despite his lackluster supporting cast on the front seven. He's also an experienced locker room voice and respected leader, which could help Scourton and Umanmielen during their early development.

Nothing is set in stone. If the incoming rookies adjust quicker than expected and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II makes an immediate contribution, a situation could emerge where Morgan trades Clowney to the highest bidder.

Some contending teams could be willing to give up a draft pick for Clowney and take on the final year of his deal. He's been a hired gun for most of his career, but playing closer to home was important. Whether that factors into Carolina's thought process seems unlikely, considering how Morgan is running the football operation with more professionalism these days.

It'll be something to watch as the offseason unfolds. It would be surprising if the Panthers didn't keep Clowney around, even if his reps diminish as the campaign progresses. If Morgan is satisfied with the growth of his recruits, trading him before the 2025 deadline seems more realistic.

Until then, it's a waiting game.

