Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

For all the Carolina Panthers' faults on defense in 2024, and they were in plentiful supply, their cornerback room was far down the list of problems. That's the one solace defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can take from a campaign that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Jaycee Horn earned his first Pro Bowl selection and proved his worth as a core foundational piece to build around. Mike Jackson Sr. shone more often than not despite his late arrival to the franchise last summer. He did enough to get extended, which head coach Dave Canales revealed was a distinct possibility.

While rookie Chau Smith-Wade's production was nowhere near as consistent, nobody expected it to be. What the player did show is he can mix it with anybody. He might not come out on top all the time, but there is something to develop further in the coming years.

The Panthers gave Smith-Wade time to learn and grow at his own pace. When confidence increased, Carolina released veteran nickel presence Troy Hill to surge the former Washington State standout to the team's No. 1 slot option.

It was always going to be a rollercoaster for Smith-Wade, who gave up 70.0 percent of his targets and a decent 75.4 passer rating when targeted. But he did enough to suggest more could arrive with another offseason to progress his skill set.

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers' success throughout franchise history has been predicated on a strong linebacking corps. From the early days of Kevin Greene to Jon Beason, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and even Dan Morgan himself, Carolina has a strong reputation for exceptional tone-setting production at the defensive second level.

Morgan felt like an injection of youthful exuberance was needed after Frankie Luvu turned down a contract offer to sign for the Washington Commanders in free agency. The front-office leader went against the grain to draft Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was an eyebrow-raising pick at the time, but he's got a bright future looking at his early contribution.

Carolina initially projected Wallace to be a key rotational piece behind the veteran tandem of Josey Jewell and Shaq Thompson. When the latter tore his Achilles in Week 2, the Panthers gave the former Kentucky standout a baptism of fire.

This was a difficult situation for Wallace considering he came into the franchise as a work in progress. He coped well overall, displaying sound coverage traits and explosiveness in pass-rushing situations when the situation dictated.

Wallace needs to work on his discipline against the run. The third-rounder can overcommit and get exposed to counter moves or misdirection. Once he figures that out — more experience will help — the Panthers have a tremendous player on their hands.