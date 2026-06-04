Jalen Coker’s long road is leading toward a Panthers decision they delayed

Jalen Coker quietly and effectively goes about his business. Others in the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room get the hype or the headlines, but the undrafted free agent has quietly become an integral part of the team's plans.

Coker emerged as WR2 by a comfortable margin opposite Tetairoa McMillan last season. He's earned the complete trust of quarterback Bryce Young and the coaching staff, stemming from consistent production and an eager willingness to improve. And if he's still going under the radar in Year 3, that'll be just fine with the Panthers.

It's a big year for Coker. The Panthers picked up his exclusive rights tender, but they held off on a longer-term commitment. That should keep complacency out of the equation, and one analyst believes big things could be in store for the Holy Cross product in 2026.

Jalen Coker tipped for bigger role with Carolina Panthers as contract extension awaits

Eric Moody of ESPN thought Coker was in a strong position for a larger role in Carolina. He noted the lack of acquisitions to the room as a primary reason, and his flashes when the stakes were highest last season are another reason for immense encouragement.

"[Jalen] Coker is in position for a larger role after the Panthers didn't add a notable receiver this offseason. From Week 8 through the playoffs, he played 73% of the snaps and handled a 17.8% target share. Coker also flashed his upside in the wild-card round, finishing with nine receptions, 134 receiving yards and one touchdown. Don't overlook him."

This is not a bold statement to Panthers fans. They've seen Coker shine throughout his first two seasons, albeit in flashes. Injuries have held him back on occasion, but he's an ultra-dependable pass-catcher with sneaky breakaway speed and evolving constantly as a route. His chemistry with Young is first-class, and at 24, he is only going to get better.

Coker is taking nothing for granted. The Panthers have kept urgency high by not giving him a long-term extension. He's counting just $1.075 million against the salary cap next season. Considering what he could potentially bring to the squad if his injury troubles don't come up again, this is a bargain of epic proportions.

If Coker can continue his progress and blossom into a legitimate 1-2 punch with McMillan, the Panthers will only be too happy to give him the financial security he's looking for. Just how much it'll be is anyone's guess, but general manager Dan Morgan wants to see more before dishing it out.

Nobody expected much from Coker, who came in as an undrafted free agent. It's been a hard road to reach this point, but opportunity is definitely knocking this time around.

Don't be surprised if he maximizes it.