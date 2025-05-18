Jalen Coker silences doubters as Panthers' forgotten weapon earns high praise

The Carolina Panthers made some headline-worthy additions to their wide receiver room this offseason. However, one NFL analyst believes Jalen Coker's under-the-radar potential could help Dave Canales' offense thrive when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

Coker was a highly coveted undrafted free agent last spring. The Panthers gave him a solid guarantee on his contract to secure his services. After doing enough to make the 53-man roster initially, general manager Dan Morgan waived him in favor of acquiring players who didn't quite make the grade elsewhere.

The former Holy Cross standout came back onto the practice squad. When an opportunity to impact the offensive rotation arrived, Coker seized it with both hands. He was nothing short of outstanding. Had it not been for an unfortunate injury, the wideout's numbers would have looked even better.

Analyst projects Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker to become more influential in 2025

Carolina added Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall. They spent a sixth-round selection on Jimmy Horn Jr. and also signed Hunter Renfrow to see if the Pro Bowler has any good football left. That lays down the gauntlet to others around, but Jonathon Macri from Pro Football Focus believes the fact that Coker outperformed first-round pick Xavier Legette last season is enough to suggest he can carve out another important role for himself.

"The expectation for [Xavier] Legette to be the most effective receiver wasn’t unreasonable, though [Jalen] Coker consistently looked like the better option in 2024. He ranked fourth among qualifying rookie wide receivers in yards per route run (1.72) on the year. Coker finished with a 73.8 PFF receiving grade, which was also a top-five mark among rookie receivers. He delivered 478 receiving yards on just 45 targets — just over half as many targets as Legette, who finished with a 59.4 PFF receiving grade and 497 yards." Jonathon Macri

Macri also named Coker as Carolina's most underrated player heading into the 2025 campaign. That's high praise and a big confidence boost. But from the player's standpoint, getting complacent is not an option.

Coker must continue his encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. He must keep the same high tempo in pursuit of proving himself all over again. Considering he's also entering the final year of his deal, there are also some significant financial ramifications attached to any upturn in performance levels.

The Panthers have options. McMillan and Legette will form the outside tandem and could be highly dynamic. Adam Thielen remains one of the league's most prolific route runners. Horn's versatility might come in handy, and Renfrow comes with intrigue despite missing last season through health issues.

This is only going to help Young's cause. Should Coker also make the strides required, it could propel him from a heartwarming story to a core part of the team's long-term plans.

