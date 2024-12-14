Jerry Jones' delusional statement adds more fuel to Carolina Panthers' fire
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are favored for the first time in two years against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. But if Jerry Jones has any say in the matter, his team won't be rolling over by any stretch of the imagination.
Things haven't gone well in Dallas this season. Their bemusing hype among the national media every year always falls flat at some stage. It's happened much sooner than most expected in 2024, leaving them with just five wins so far and little chance of making the postseason.
That's led to calls from some fans to tank the rest of the way and enhance Dallas' chances of attaining a high-end draft pick. This is something Carolina's long-suffering support is all too familiar with after years of perennial struggle under David Tepper's ownership. It's not the case anymore.
With the Panthers looking much more competitive over the last five games, hopes are high that this franchise is on the right track under head coach Dave Canales. If they can pick up a couple more victories before the campaign concludes, this optimism will increase heading into the 2025 offseason.
Jerry Jones thinks his Cowboys team will dominate the Carolina Panthers
The Cowboys have far more questions than answers with head coach Mike McCarthy out of contract and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons looking for a potentially record-breaking extension. Jones was heavily criticized for his handling of team affairs last summer. However, the owner/general manager provided the Panthers with crystal clear clarity about what to expect from his squad this weekend.
"We want everybody making the plays and having the opportunity to have success. Success is very important. … We'll go out there and win every down."- Jerry Jones
The last sentence seems to indicate Jones is confident his team can achieve success and dominate the Panthers. But if Canales' men perform as they have of late, that statement could come back to haunt the billionaire.
If Jones thinks the Panthers are a walkover these days, he's mistaken. Carolina's proved it can hang with anybody. They've gone toe-to-toe with some leading Super Bowl contenders in recent weeks and pushed them to the limit. The Cowboys are nowhere near that level despite what the owner believes.
The fact he said they were going to win every play is nothing short of delusional. It also represents some decent bulletin board material for the Panthers, adding more fuel to their fire before taking the field at Bank of America Stadium.
Jones' comments to the media every week always seem to write checks that his team can't cash in their current state. They cannot be taken lightly given the talent available. At the same time, this is a contest that shouldn't strike any fear into the Panthers if they maintain recent performance levels.
If this statement gives the Panthers some extra motivation to get the job done, the better their chances will be. Something that would leave Jones the center of attention — for all the wrong reasons — yet again.
Just the way he likes it.