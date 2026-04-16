Jonathan Stewart calls out what critics are missing about Panthers' $120M gamble

The Carolina Panthers spared no expense to give their defense a much-needed injection of quality in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan promised this, and he delivered accordingly. But one move continues to receive criticism from sections of the media.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips got a massive four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed from the Panthers. Most experts perceived this as a massive overpay, but that is not an opinion shared by a former Carolina star in favor of Morgan's blockbuster acquisition.

Phillips is an outstanding player. The Panthers probably overpaid, but that is typically the case with everyone in free agency. Morgan wasn't going to miss out again after losing defensive lineman Milton Williams at the 11th hour last year, but the injury history and lack of sack production are reasons why critics believe Carolina may not get a good return on its investment.

Jonathan Stewart claps back at Carolina Panthers' critics over Jaelan Phillips signing

Jonathan Stewart disagreed with the skepticism. The former running back, who remains closely connected to the franchise, highlighted the work Phillips puts in that doesn't show up on the stat sheet as something that could benefit the Panthers significantly. Couple this with his high motor and ability to be impactful against the run, and the dynamic completely changes.

“He’s not just a guy that’s gonna get you sacks. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna be a motor. He’s gonna provide not just getting to the quarterback, but pressure on a quarterback, get the ball out. But not just that – he’s a presence in the run game. He’s a presence when the ball’s away from him.”

Phillips is relishing the prospect of being the top dog in Carolina. He played a full season last year with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, which indicates his injury troubles may be a thing of the past. He's also got vast experience within 3-4 base defensive concepts, which makes him the perfect scheme fit for Ejiro Evero's system.

Every big-money deal has risk attached. Even so, Morgan thought the Panthers were far enough along in his ambitious project to swing for the fences. Getting Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd into the mix represented the sort of statements Carolina was eager to make.

The roster looks a lot more balanced now. There are still needs to fill, but the Panthers are a lot closer. With a strong draft, Morgan will have done all he can to ensure Carolina successfully defends its NFC South championship in 2026.

And if Phillips performs up to or even exceeds the level expected, this will be a game-changing addition to the Panthers' defense. You simply cannot put a price on that.