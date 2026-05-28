Justin Simmons confession leaves Panthers fans wondering what might have been

The Carolina Panthers had more faith in their safety options alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig last season than most fans. While it wasn't perfect, they had just enough to ensure that this area of the field wouldn't become the weak link many had anticipated.

However, they also had a potential contingency ready to go that didn't get the green light.

During an enlightening conversation with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, recently retired safety Justin Simmons revealed that if there were a team he could have played for in 2025, it would have been the Panthers. He admitted to being in constant discussions with the club about joining the ranks, which stemmed from his relationship with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Justin Simmons came close to joining the Carolina Panthers, but it never happened

Nothing eventually came of it, but things may have been different had veteran Nick Scott not recovered from such a torrid start.

"I was talking to Carolina for most of the season. Ejiro Evero was my DC for one season in '22, so I was talking to them throughout most of the season. We were just kind of going back and forth, trying to get numbers right.

"What happened in Atlanta, it was hard on my family. That was the biggest thing; I wanted to make sure wherever we ended up, we had a legitimate chance to make a big push. I wasn't going to just jump on any team I could. There were three or four teams I could have easily signed with, including Carolina."

#Broncos 4x All-Pro S Justin Simmons, who recently retired, tells me that if he played last season, it likely would’ve been with the #Panthers, who were in constant contact with him about signing and reuniting with DC Ejiro Evero. pic.twitter.com/JmxaQE0vMF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 28, 2026

Simmons clearly didn't think the Panthers were offering enough, or that they had no real chance of going deep into the postseason. Just how much of a difference he'd have made is anyone's guess, but his arrival is something sections of the fan base were clamoring for at the time.

That never came to fruition. The Panthers stuck with what they have, and Simmons didn't end up signing anywhere. When opportunities were once again scarce this spring, the two-time Pro Bowler called time on his once productive career.

As for the Panthers? They still have some slight concerns on the defensive back end.

Moehrig was a revelation. Scott turned things around enough for another one-year deal. Hopes are high for Lathan Ransom after his rookie flashes. Trading up for Penn State product Zakee Wheatley brings significant intrigue. There is also Isaiah Simmons, a wild card who could shake things up.

It didn't work out between Simmons and the Panthers, which is the way it goes sometimes. But in all honesty, one has to wonder just how much he would have moved the needle in any case.

We'll never know for sure.