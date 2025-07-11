Justin Simmons says what Panthers fans already knew about free agency snub

The Carolina Panthers placed a call to veteran free-agent safety Justin Simmons' representatives to gauge interest about a potential move to the franchise. It didn't go any further, and there's a big reason why.

More importantly, it came from the player himself.

Dan Morgan is reportedly looking for another experienced figure to strengthen the secondary. The Panthers haven't found the right fit just yet, but there's a long way to go before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around.

Simmons is among the best remaining veterans on the market. He's coming off a decent year with the Atlanta Falcons and still has plenty of good football left in the tank. His previous connection to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero tied him to the Panthers, but it's dead in the water.

Justin Simmons is waiting for a contender, and the Carolina Panthers aren't there right now

The two-time Pro Bowler revealed to Sean Keeler from The Denver Post that he is looking to join a contending team. That's his primary objective at a relatively late stage of his playing career, which is probably why the Panthers got knocked back after their initial inquiry.

"I think Atlanta I would still pick 10 out of 10 times if I was in the spot last year. But in terms of where I’m at now, being a little bit more picky where we want to go and where we want to call home next… the next two years, a year, whatever it is… but a contender is No. 1 on the list right now." Justin Simmons

The Panthers just aren't in a position to contend currently. There is hope that this predicament can change for the better in the coming years, but it's unlikely to happen in 2025.

Until the Panthers prove capable of making postseason runs within a stable culture, productive players like Simmons will always cast alluring glances elsewhere. And he's willing to be patient in pursuit of finding the right fit on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

That's his prerogative, one he's earned after a fantastic career so far. The Panthers will turn their attention elsewhere to someone who fits their current timeline. Morgan won't panic, and good players will be getting released who don't quite make the grade elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Fans are impatient; that's their prerogative, too. But after toiling with the Falcons last season, Simmons is aiming for much higher in 2025.

