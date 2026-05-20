Luckless Panthers draft pick can turn OTAs into a personal launchpad

The Carolina Panthers are about to raise the tempo as preparations for the new campaign gather pace. Organized team activities are on the immediate horizon. This is typically more intense than voluntary workouts and rookie minicamp, as players look to jostle for position before mandatory minicamp and training camp.

And for one luckless Panthers draft pick, he got the chance to turn OTAs into his own personal launchpad.

There was an enormous amount of excitement among the fan base when running back Jonaton Brooks finally got the all-clear to resume football activities. It's been a disastrous run since he entered the league as a second-round selection in 2024. Now, after the best part of two years out, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Jonathon Brooks can set an early tone at Carolina Panthers OTAs

Brooks came into the league with a torn ACL. The Panthers were satisfied with his medical assessments enough to trade up and take him No. 46 overall, giving him all the time needed to recuperate. But another devastating blow occurred on the first snap of his third appearance, and the former Texas standout tore the same ACL on the same knee.

It's been another grueling year. Brooks missed the entire 2025 campaign, but he always set his sights on a return at OTAs. He was eventually cleared sooner, and if anyone deserves a little bit of luck moving forward, it's him.

If Brooks can get back to anything like his old self, this will be like a new signing for the Panthers. That's not guaranteed after so long out, but Carolina remains confident in his outlook.

General manager Dan Morgan did nothing to fill the void left by Rico Dowdle in free agency, aside from bringing veteran A.J. Dillon into the fold. The Panthers didn't draft a running back, either, so the platform is there for Brooks to flourish with a full offseason to build strength and confidence.

The Panthers will rightfully remain cautious. Brooks has missed a ton of football, so finding his rhythm will take time. He's got a lot to learn and is eager to make up for some lost time. But head coach Dave Canales and his staff must rein him in until further notice.

Ensuring Brooks is ready to go in Week 1 is the goal. But if the third-year pro can set the tone over OTAs, anticipation about what he could bring to a regular-season setting is only going to build.

And for the Panthers, that would be a massive win.