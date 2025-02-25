Luke Kuechly provides glowing reference for Shaq Thompson after Panthers exit

Shaq Thompson's departure from the Carolina Panthers was expected and disappointing in equal measure. But it's the unfortunate price of progress.

The veteran will test free agency for the first time in his career after a decade-long stint with the organization came to an abrupt halt. Thompson got a glowing recommendation from one of the greatest linebackers of the modern era before his journey into the unknown.

Thompson gave his absolute all for the Panthers. He was a decent on-field performer and an exceptional leadership presence in the locker room. The former first-round pick had big shoes to fill, but he handled himself with aplomb throughout.

Unfortunately for the player, injuries took their toll. Thompson suffered a broken fibula and torn Achilles over his final two seasons. He wanted to stay and see out his career in Carolina, but Dan Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached.

It was a difficult conversation. Even so, it was a necessary one. What the future holds for Thompson is unclear, but former teammate Luke Kuechly couldn't have been more complimentary when discussing the player's exit from Carolina.

Luke Kuechly lauds Shaq Thompson's contribution after Carolina Panthers departure

Kuechly lauded Thompson's work ethic, team-first mindset, and ability to pick up information quickly when speaking to Nick Carboni from WCNC Charlotte. Given the esteem in which the perennial All-Pro is held in league circles, it's only going to help during his search for alternative employment.

"I just think the unselfishness that he's always shown and portrayed since the day he got here. Usually, as a first-round pick you get put in one spot and that's your spot. Shaq's rookie year and going through his first four of five years in the NFL, he has to play all over the place. He never complained, he never raised an eyebrow, and when the opportunity to start came, he took full advantage of it. It shows his preparation, his knowledge, his understanding of the game. He was very smart, didn't have to tell him anything twice. He was very impressive. And he loved football. You never questioned his effort or his toughness. He was unique in that sense with how quickly he picked it up." Luke Kuechly

Just spoke with #Panthers legendary LB Luke Kuechly about Shaq Thompson @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RzUt3kYrqj — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 24, 2025

Thompson expects to make a full recovery from his latest ailment and proclaimed there are 3-to-4 good years left before he walks away from the game. While the Panthers held a different opinion, it would be surprising if the Washington product didn't find work quickly if his medical assessments were satisfactory.

The Panthers need to replace Thompson at some stage during the offseason. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace are serviceable. That won't be enough if Morgan wants to put Ejiro Evero's defense in a better position to improve after a historically bad campaign in 2024.

As for the leadership dynamic? Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn are the new defensive alphas. They are the players everyone else looks to for inspiration and guidance. They are also the two cornerstone pieces defensively that the Panthers want to build around.

Letting Thompson take his chances elsewhere leaves just one player left from Carolina's incredible run to the Super Bowl 50. The past is fading into a distant memory. What's important for Morgan is focusing on the future and ensuring the good times return.

