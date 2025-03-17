Major Tee Higgins update extinguishes Carolina Panthers' dreams for good

Not every dream becomes a reality. That proved accurate for Carolina Panthers fans who were salivating about the prospect of landing star wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason.

The Panthers desperately need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young. They've avoided the temptation of adding to the room in free agency. Dan Morgan allocated his significant financial assets to the defensive side of the football, which was an absolute necessity after coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit conceded the most single-season points in NFL history last season.

That doesn't detract from the need to improve the pass-catchers at Young's disposal. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft made encouraging strides when reintroduced into the starting lineup. It's incredibly positive, but getting complacent is simply not an option.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag for the second straight offseason on Higgins to prevent him from leaving in free agency. This was a blow to those who fancied their chances of landing the former Clemson star on the open market. However, rumors were rife about the Panthers potentially exploring a trade for the wideout in recent days.

Carolina Panthers' rumored Tee Higgins interest came to nothing

Those have now been extinguished for good.

Reports confirmed the Bengals extended both Higgins and Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase to megabucks extensions. This is exactly what quarterback Joe Burrow wanted after he piled pressure on the organization to keep the team's core offensive pieces intact.

Higgins' extension is a four-year, $115 million deal with the first two years fully guaranteed. Chase got much more, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $161 million deal that comes with $112 million guaranteed.

And now, the rumors and hearsay can stop.

It was always a long shot from the Panthers' perspective. Whether Morgan inquired about the possibility of trading for Higgins or not is moot. The Bengals were intent on keeping the receiver around and did whatever was necessary to keep Burrow happy.

Carolina must now turn its attention to other possibilities. The most likely of those centers on the 2025 NFL Draft given Morgan has eight selections at his disposal. This class isn't blessed with elite-level performers at the top end compared to previous years. However, some possibilities could offer something different from what the Panthers already possess.

There are a few free agents on the market worth considering. The likes of Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper come with risk, but their previous production needs no introduction. And the longer they are sitting on the proverbial scrap heap, the cheaper they could potentially be for the Panthers with $25.19 million in available financial resources currently.

Higgins was younger and with far more promise long-term. But in all honesty, this was nothing more than a pipedream for fans desperate to find a solution to the team's wide receiver issues.

