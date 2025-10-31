Matt LaFleur sends a message that hits right at the Panthers’ biggest flaw

The Carolina Panthers worked exceptionally hard to improve their run defense during the offseason. Dan Morgan spared no expense to fortify the trenches, and it has had the desired effect overall. However, this momentum came crashing down courtesy of running back James Cook III and the Buffalo Bills.

Cook exposed the Panthers' soft underbelly. They lost the line-of-scrimmage battle and failed to set clean edges against the run. That's not a recipe for success, and Carolina paid a heavy price.

They will be aiming to right this wrong at the earliest possible opportunity. And, according to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, they'll get the chance to do that frequently against Josh Jacobs in Week 9.

Carolina Panthers should gear up for a strong dose of Josh Jacobs against the Packers

After Jacobs was limited to just 33 rushing yards on 13 carries against the New York Jets, LaFleur highlighted his intention to give his prized backfield threat more looks that better suit his skill set. That lays down the gauntlet to Carolina's run defense to match fire with fire at Lambeau Field.

"We've got to just do a better job around (Josh Jacobs), making sure that he's got premium looks. Some were some play calls, others were just we didn't block the right people, and it's going to be hard to run the ball if you're – whether you're mistargeted or you don't get a block on the perimeter. I don't care what running back is back there. It's hard if you're not all targeted right." Matt LaFleur via WTMJ

Jacobs is an elite-level performer who can set the tone and completely change the course of any game. It'll be cold, windy, and physical. The Panthers are reeling on the back of such a dismal display on the ground, so it's a sizable task.

The 3-4 defensive front of Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, and Tershawn Wharton should be able to hold their own. On the edges is the gravest concern, especially without the services of Patrick Jones II.

Jones suffered a season-ending back injury, and his presence was greatly missed on running downs in Week 8. Princely Umanmielen looks set to miss the game, but he's not the most significant force versus the run at this early stage of his career. That leaves the Panthers relying upon D.J. Wonnum and second-round rookie Nic Scourton, with Trevis Gipson in reserve after he was scooped up off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad this week.

There is no doubt Jacobs will see this as a fantastic opportunity to make a statement. The Panthers cannot let that happen if they want to keep this close.

A rousing effort and significant adjustments are needed. But in all honesty, even that might not be enough versus the NFC's top seed.