Mel Kiper pours cold water on Panthers draft class with egregious assessment

Dan Morgan is gaining rave reviews for his masterful board management during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers filled some needs, improved depth, and maximized their resources en route to a successful process.

Most fans are pleased with the returns. They all have to prove it on the field, but hopes are high that each draft pick can contribute, either immediately or over time.

That wasn't an opinion shared by everybody.

The Panthers are in a better place. Dave Canales' squad isn't the finished article just yet, but the addition of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suggests Morgan is still eager to make tweaks before preparations for the 2025 campaign gather pace.

Carolina Panthers given modest draft grade from Mel Kiper Jr.

Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN poured cold water on the Panthers' draft class, giving it a C+ grade. He acknowledged the defensive picks should help Ejiro Evero's unit be more competitive, but the mark came down after Morgan ignored the linebacker unit over his eight selections.

"Nic Scourton spent some time in my top 25 during the season, but I ended up ranking him 58th. He closes well on the QB, but his sack count fell from 10 to five in 2024. I like his run-stopping traits, though. Don't sleep on his impact there. Princely Umanmielen was the other second-day selection, and he will push quarterbacks off their spots. His 17.9% pressure rate ranked fourth in the country last season. I'm surprised GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, didn't do anything at the second level, but defensive tackle Cam Jackson in Round 5 and safety Lathan Ransom will give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero some more depth to work with." Mel Kiper Jr.

This was a little harsh. Morgan couldn't have done much more with the assets available. He found the right balance between improving quarterback Bryce Young's supporting cast and defensive reinforcements. Not finding another cornerback was the only major disappointment, but there's still time for that to change.

Post-draft grades don't mean much in the grand scheme of things. Morgan's got conviction in every prospect, both from a talent standpoint and their character away from the gridiron. If they all manage to hit the ground running and immerse themselves in Canales' locker room culture shift, that's all fans can hope for.

Some have bigger pressure on their shoulders than others initially. Tetairoa McMillan, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen have Day 1 starting promise. If some lesser heralded picks, or perhaps even some undrafted free agents, transition quicker than expected, the Panthers will be in a profitable position moving forward.

And if it takes a little longer for Carolina to get back into contention, that's fine too. Morgan is working with a long-term plan in place. It's a gradual ascent to respectability and potentially beyond. This is just phase two of his master plan, which is off to the best possible start.

Long may it continue.

