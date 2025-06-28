Mock draft rekindles Panthers’ defensive swagger with top pass rusher

Dan Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for two promising young edge rushers. That didn't stop one analyst from allocating the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick next year to another explosive pass-rushing force.

Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are just scratching the surface of their potential. Both come highly recommended with the physical upside this developmental staff looks for. The expectations to get them involved early on are evident, and the Panthers placed a solid wager on them making a huge difference.

It gets a little murkier after that. D.J. Johnson seems like a lost cause. Patrick Jones II joined in free agency, but it remains to be seen whether he can improve on his career-best year with the Minnesota Vikings. D.J. Wonnum is solid if not spectacular. He's also out of contract next spring.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider edge rusher Keldric Faulk in 2026 NFL Draft

There is a long way to go and a lot of football ahead before the 2026 draft rolls around. That doesn't stop mock drafts (nothing will). And Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone thought the Panthers were a lively candidate to examine Keldric Faulk's credentials in greater detail.

Bedinger pointed to the Panthers' lack of legitimate franchise cornerstones on defense. He also noted that unless the defensive players with promise turn things up a notch next season, Morgan might take matters into his own hands.

"If the Carolina Panthers finish with one of the five or six worst records in the NFL next year, it’s likely not going to be because their offense let them down. This is a team with clear weaknesses on the roster defensively, especially after their trade of Brian Burns last year. The Panthers need to go after a top-tier edge player in 2026 and they’ll be hoping players like Keldric Faulk continue to emerge. The Panthers have very few true building blocks on the defensive side of the ball and they need some players to step up, even if it's unexpected." Sayre Bedinger

Faulk demonstrated dynamism when tasked with more responsibilities at Auburn in 2024. His numbers weren't jaw-dropping, but his athleticism provides an extremely high ceiling with another year of college football to hone his craft.

His first step is absolutely off the charts. Faulk is fast, aggressive, and has the length to gain the upper hand quickly. This also makes him a massive asset against the run, which is only going to help his stock.

With so many quarterbacks expected to go early in 2026, the Panthers could have their pick of some blue-chip talent at other position groups if they are drafting high once again. Dave Canales and Morgan won't be hoping for that, but someone like Faulk will enter consideration if he declares early and Carolina finds itself in the top 10 once again.

