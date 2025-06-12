New Panthers signing steals the spotlight at minicamp with imposing physique

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of shrewd signings over another eventful recruitment period for general manager Dan Morgan. An addition that went relatively under the radar compared to others is already making a huge impression on the coaching staff.

Morgan knew drastic measures were needed on defense. He watched the embarrassment of Ejiro Evero's unit conceding more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history. A change of gears was needed, and this all started in the trenches.

Of all Carolina's acquisitions this offseason, none could be more important than Bobby Brown III. Evero's never had a genuine nose tackle within his 3-4 base scheme since becoming defensive coordinator. He's got one now, and it's someone he knows well from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina Panthers like what they see from Bobby Brown III over early workouts

Brown is an imposing force against the run, capable of clogging up space for others to do damage. He's also showcased a new and improved physique, with head coach Dave Canales revealing that the interior force has put on between seven to eight pounds of muscle mass in pursuit of making a significant impact for his new club.

"Well, he's been in the system. So he's into the small parts, the nuances of this game. He had a mentor in A'Shawn [Robinson] early on in his career. Just having those guys feeding off of each other. And then, the size, the power. Then, he's also such an amazing athlete, you know. He did a great job this spring. I think he put on seven or eight pounds of lean muscle mass. He's been involved in what we're doing. He's working his tail off and he's a great example to the young guys." Dave Canales

This might not sound like much, but it's going to be a massive help. The Panthers needed to get bigger and nastier in the trenches. They were found wanting from start to finish in 2024. Things look a lot more promising now, especially considering Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown is set to return from a long injury layoff.

The newest Brown in the mix will be the glue that holds everything together. He's the anchor, the guy tasked with holding a strong base and doing just enough for his teammates around him to flourish. It's not the most glamorous job in the world, but it's pivotal for Evero's schematic concepts to work.

If Carolina's defense makes the expected improvements next season, Brown will be a big reason why. Make no mistake about that.

