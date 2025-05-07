NFC titan projected to rescue Jadeveon Clowney from Panthers freefall

The Carolina Panthers haven't provided any public assurances about Jadeveon Clowney's future with the franchise. This inevitably came with intense trade speculation around the media after Dan Morgan moved up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

Morgan didn't offer any notable insight when asked about Clowney's status heading into the final year of his deal. The general manager revealed that the Panthers were still assessing the squad. His leadership and mentor capabilities would be a major asset to the young group. But if another team comes in with an acceptable offer, it'll be considered.

Carolina Panthers could trade Jadeveon Clowney to the 49ers, according to one analyst

Alex Kay from The Bleacher Report thought the San Francisco 49ers could be a team to watch if the Panthers become receptive to offers. They need a new running mate for Nick Bosa on the edge. Saving Clowney from potential irrelevancy in Carolina if Scourton and Umanmielen hit the ground running might be a risk worth taking if the price is right.

"While the 32-year-old is no longer the Pro Bowler he was earlier in his career, he can still contribute on the edge at a serviceable level—an asset that could lead him to suit up for yet another squad in 2025. If the Panthers are willing to ship Clowney off cheap to clear cap space and free up a roster spot, the Niners would be wise to capitalize on the situation. With $47 million in projected cap room—the second-most in the league—San Francisco can easily fit in Clowney's contract and should only have to cough up Day 3 capital to get a deal done." Alex Kay

Clowney is a good player. He's also not getting any younger, so landing on a team with legitimate chances to contend might be preferred despite his initial desire to play closer to home.

This is an ongoing assessment for the Panthers. They'll probably keep Clowney around until Scourton and Umanmielen get up to speed. But with D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II also on the books, it could be a numbers game when it's all said and done.

The benefits of keeping Clowney around are vast. There isn't much he hasn't seen or done in the game. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a lot on the line next season, so removing one of his most capable performers from the front seven doesn't seem smart. At the same time, this could be dependent on how quickly the two highly coveted rookies inspire confidence.

For now, Clowney remains a big part of Carolina's plans. But in all honesty, what comes next is out of his hands.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis