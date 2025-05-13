NFL analyst brutally disrespects Bryce Young with shocking QB ranking

Bryce Young has larger expectations on his shoulders next season. The Carolina Panthers saw encouraging progress from the former No. 1 pick over the second half of 2024. With his confidence restored and the weapons improved, some are anticipating a genuine breakout campaign from the promising quarterback next time around.

That's not an opinion shared by everybody.

Analyst questions Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's ceiling with lowly ranking

Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports didn't think much of Young's outlook, placing him at No. 26 in his post-draft quarterback power rankings. The analyst acknowledged his encouraging growth down the stretch, but he outlined concerns about the Heisman Trophy winner's overall ceiling with the supporting cast available.

"Few quarterbacks enjoyed a more promising finish to 2024. [Bryce] Young clearly plays with a swagger bigger than his frame when he's feeling it. The question is, what's his ceiling even as a more confident pro? Did the Panthers really do enough out wide to give him adequate big-play support?" Cody Benjamin

Some of the quarterbacks ahead of Young included Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and J.J. McCarthy, who has yet to play a competitive NFL game. The same goes for No. 1 pick Cam Ward, who also came in one spot above the former Alabama standout.

This is all fuel for Young's inner fire. The critics remain despite a complete turnaround in his performance levels once reinstalled into the starting lineup. He'll have heard them loud and clear — silencing them for good will be high on his list of objectives in 2025.

The Panthers bolstered the running back room with two new additions. They kept their much-improved offensive line intact. Morgan spent the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He also brought in tight end Mitchell Evans and versatile weapon Jimmy Horn Jr. later in the process, which is only going to help Young reach new heights.

It could go wrong, leaving the Panthers facing the prospect of drafting another quarterback in 2025. But looking at the renewed conviction around Young, his raised self-confidence, and the fact that everyone is now fully behind him, that is highly unlikely.

What comes next is down to Young. He's finally got some momentum when all hope seemed lost. He'll also know it will count for nothing if these newfound standards aren't maintained or enhanced.

Benjamin might not have much faith in Young, but the Panthers do.

