NFL analyst drops explosive plan to launch Tetairoa McMillan’s breakout year

The Carolina Panthers placed significant faith in Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. One respected analyst outlined the perfect blueprint for the wide receiver to hit the ground running during his rookie campaign.

McMillan was always Carolina's top target despite strong links to edge rusher Jalon Walker, who eventually went to the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Rams wanted to trade up for the pass-catcher, but they were unwilling to meet the compensation demanded by general manager Dan Morgan. It must have been a king's ransom considering how high those in power were in the former Arizona standout.

This could be the game-changing presence that head coach Dave Canales' offense needs. The Panthers grew in stature once quarterback Bryce Young began to show why he was the top pick in 2023. Adding a dynamic threat like McMillan could take this unit to even greater heights if everyone else meets their end of the bargain.

Tetairoa McMillan has the skill set to become a versatile weapon for Carolina Panthers

Bill Barnwell from ESPN projected how the Panthers might use McMillan. The analyst acknowledged that a hybrid role across the line of scrimmage to exploit mismatches would be beneficial. However, he thought Carolina might leave the first-rounder on the outside to see how he fares initially.

"[Tetairoa] McMillan might be best in a hybrid role where he sees plenty of snaps as a "power slot," but Carolina's need for a classic outside receiver could mean the new addition plays most of his snaps as the X. One of the ways teams get more out of their draft picks is by using them in roles that play to their strengths. McMillan might end up being good enough to thrive anywhere, but the Panthers could be leaving some opportunity on the table if they use their top pick in a traditional role." Bill Barnwell

There were concerns about McMillan's top-end speed and ability to create separation during pre-draft assessments. But his talent for conjuring magic out of nothing makes him a potential superstar if everything comes together.

Young displayed enough accuracy over the second half of 2024 to ensure McMillan gets opportunities to thrive immediately. His presence should also light a fire under Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, which is only going to help Carolina's cause as they look to emerge from the NFL wilderness and back into the playoff hunt.

The sooner McMillan becomes what the Panthers believe he can be, the better. And don't be surprised if that happens sooner rather than later.

