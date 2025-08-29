NFL analyst just exposed what could instantly change the Panthers' destiny

Things are still hanging precariously for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Optimism is high, but their fortunes could still legitimately go either way in the second year under head coach Dave Canales.

It's a fine margins situation where even the most slender piece of positivity could be advantageous. And one up-and-coming NFL analyst highlighted a possible X-factor for the Panthers that nobody is talking about.

And it could potentially make or break the team's hopes of a defensive resurgence.

D.J. Wonnum could be a major asset to the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Ben Solak from ESPN singled out edge rusher D.J. Wonnum as someone who could make a significant difference to the Panthers in 2025. He highlighted the team's improved pressure rate when he returned to the lineup last season as a reason for encouragement. There is also evidence of the South Carolina product performing above expectations in a contract year to factor into the equation.

"The Panthers had the league's worst defense by team pressure rate (25.3%) last season. They jumped to 21st (29%) from Week 10 on, when [D.J.] Wonnum returned from injury to join the starting lineup. Last season was Wonnum's first with Carolina. In 2023, during his contract season with the Vikings, he had eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games; if the Panthers can get even that version of him on the field, it will raise the floor on the room and prevent the rookies from bearing an outsize portion of the snap count too early." Ben Solak, ESPN

All the hype has centered on the rookie edge-rushing duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen this offseason. Veteran free-agent signing Patrick Jones II also left a positive impression during Carolina's offseason program. But for this unit to flourish, especially early on, Wonnum must make a leading contribution.

There was a lot to like about the way Wonnum went about his business after fighting his way back from some serious health issues. He was explosive and instinctive, causing problems in the backfield consistently. Improvements are needed against the run, but Carolina's substantial investment in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front should help in that regard.

Wonnum is the head statesman in Carolina's edge rushing unit after the team released Jadeveon Clowney. This is a responsibility he's taking seriously, so all signs point to a productive campaign that could see general manager Dan Morgan reward him with a longer-term commitment before free agency next spring.

The stakes have been raised for everyone, Wonnum included. If he can stay healthy and perform as expected, Evero's defense will be in much better shape.

