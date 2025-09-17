NFL analyst just raised the stakes before Panthers' crucial home opener

Fans can take heart from the fact that the Carolina Panthers fought right until the end in Week 2. But all the history books will reveal is another defeat.

Moral victories are no longer accepted. Fans want more from the Panthers, especially after the encouraging strides made over the second half of 2024. That looks like an anomaly rather than the start of brighter fortunes right now, but it's still relatively early in the process.

There are 15 games left to turn the tide. Whether they can or not is debatable, and one analyst turned the screw with a damning assessment of how things are unfolding in Carolina right now.

Carolina Panthers under immediate pressure just two games into the season

Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone thought changes might be on the immediate horizon for the Panthers if their sloppy form continues after placing them at No. 31 in his weekly power rankings. He also believed that momentum can only be gained through winning, which needs to happen sooner rather than later.

"The way things are trending right now for the Panthers, it’s looking more and more like we could see some sort of in-season change at defensive coordinator. The Panthers have been bullish on Ejiro Evero in that role, and you can’t say they have elite personnel, but it’s just been bad. They were down 27-3 at one point in this game and made it a close one in the end, but it was too little, too late. There are always a lot of dirty hands in a loss, but this one was rough. Especially when you get an onside kick and do what Bryce Young did with it. The Panthers need to get in the win column ASAP. " Sayre Bedinger

The pressure is on. Everyone is feeling it, and the situation isn't helped by the long-term injuries to starting center Austin Corbett and Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt. Canales has to make the best out of a bad situation, which all starts by sending the Panthers' long-suffering fan base away from Bank of America Stadium with smiles on their faces in Week 3.

Carolina's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons is already a must-win. Coming back from 0-3 is incredibly difficult, and Raheem Morris' squad will be brimming with confidence after toppling the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. It's time for the Panthers to roll up their sleeves and show some heart. Nothing else will do.

Morale is dwindling, but it hasn't completely disintegrated just yet. That won't be the case for much longer if they cannot beat the Falcons, especially after sweeping the division rivals last time around.

We're about to see how much resolve the Panthers have. And the margin for error is almost non-existent.

