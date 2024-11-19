NFL analyst links Carolina Panthers with worst-possible QB option in 2025
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are starting quarterback Bryce Young once again in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Dave Canales didn't commit to anything beyond that, which further highlights the precarious situation facing the signal-caller before the 2025 offseason.
Young is gaining confidence and building momentum. There are still some flaws that need to be rectified and the standard of opposition is going to increase. Unless the former No. 1 overall selection continues to grow and enhance self-belief, a situation could emerge where those in power go in a different direction.
Dan Morgan and Canales weren't calling the shots when Young was drafted. If there isn't a consensus agreement and the Heisman Trophy winner leaves no doubt, it wouldn't be a shock to see changes arrive. Just what they might be is unclear, but competition is coming for the second-year pro at the very least.
Carolina Panthers touted as potential Daniel Jones destination in 2025
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports touted Daniel Jones as a potential option for the Panthers to consider. His future with the New York Giants looks bleaker than ever after his benching. The analyst thought a return home to Charlotte could help galvanize the Duke product to better fortunes moving forward.
"[Daniel] Jones could head back home to Charlotte. He was born in Charlotte and went to high school in Charlotte before taking his talents east to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Bryce Young's future is unknown at this point, and veteran backup Andy Dalton is a free agent. Jones returning home to back up another quarterback, whether that be Young or a draft pick, makes some sense."- Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Considering the amount of failed retreads and woeful gambles at the quarterback position made by Carolina since Cam Newton's departure, they should think twice.
Jones isn't a good quarterback. He's mobile, but that's about it these days. His decision-making is erratic, he folds under pressure, and the signal-caller cannot be trusted to come through in key moments. That's a dangerous combination that's come across on countless occasions since signing his lucrative contract extension.
Teddy Bridgewater. Sam Darnold. Baker Mayfield. P.J. Walker. And even Newton briefly. Going down this route played a significant factor in Carolina's plunge to rock bottom. This has to change.
Young represents hope for the future despite things not going according to plan overall. Adding another underperforming veteran sends the wrong message and wouldn't be well-received by the fanbase.
If Morgan and Canales want an alternative option, they'd be better off finding the guy during the draft and developing him accordingly. The Panthers have more critical needs during the college selection process, but they have a plethora of picks following their recent trade activity to bolster the ranks.
Jones shouldn't be considered despite his close connection to the region. He's not a capable performer right now. It'll be some time before his confidence gets to an acceptable level to throw him back into the competitive fire. It might not happen at all.
Couple this with the Panthers' previous track record of veteran signal-callers down on their luck under previous regimes, it's not hard to see why a different approach is needed if they deem Young unworthy of another shot in 2025.