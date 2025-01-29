NFL analyst makes preposterous proposal for Carolina Panthers' unlikely reunion

Things ended sourly between the Carolina Panthers and Jeremy Chinn. That didn't stop one NFL analyst from touting an unlikely reunion this offseason.

Chinn looked like a superstar early in his Panthers career. The former second-round pick took the league by storm as an outside linebacker and was unfortunate not to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. This momentum halted when previous head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow moved him into the secondary.

That's where Chinn starred in college, but the safety wasn't as effective in the pros. His coverage deficiencies were exposed and he didn't have the freedom to be instinctive which made him so special. When Ejiro Evero came into the fold, things got even worse.

Evero had no use for Chinn in his 3-4 base defense. His snaps diminished significantly and this relationship reached a breaking point. He was relishing a fresh start elsewhere, keen to prove the Panthers and the rest of his doubters wrong.

The Washington Commanders identified Chinn as a high-priority target and struck with conviction. They believed his physical attributes could be a major asset within Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.'s system. It turned out to be a match made in heaven.

Chinn was a key part of Washington's renaissance. He looked like the player that took flight in 2020. Quinn used him perfectly, which saw criticism come Evero's way for his lack of trust in the Southern Illinois product.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers should rekindle their romance with Jeremy Chinn

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship game against all odds. They couldn't get over the hump into the Super Bowl, but this is just the start of their exciting project. As for Chinn? He restored his reputation and looks set to cash in when free agency arrives.

David Latham from Last Word on Sports thought the Panthers should rekindle their fractured relationship with Chinn. They need help on the backend with Jordan Fuller, Xavier Woods, and Sam Franklin Jr. all out of contract. The analyst believes this familiarity could be worth its weight in gold if the price is right.

"Carolina ranked at or near the bottom of just every defensive metric last year, and it’s easy to see why. While Brian Burns was the biggest departure, the Panthers also lost Jeremy Chinn and Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders. These three, combined with the Week 1 injury to Derrick Brown, proved too much to overcome for this overwhelmed unit. Chinn alone cannot save this defense, but he can provide some much-needed stability to the safety position. Even after his strong season, he shouldn’t break the bank and prevent Carolina from going after a top pass rusher or cornerback." David Latham

What Latham failed to mention was the bitterness Chinn has towards Evero. Had the Panthers gone in a different direction this offseason, it's a different story. Now they've given the defensive coordinator a reprieve despite a historically bad campaign, there's no chance of this scenario coming to fruition.

It would be a big shock if the Commanders didn't hand Chinn a long-term commitment. The versatile weapon has his best football ahead of him and flourished under Quinn's guidance in 2024. Something special is happening in Washington and he'll want to be a part of it.

This bridge has been burned. Never say never in the NFL, but this would be a bombshell of epic proportions.

