NFL analyst places Panthers among league's lower echelons after busy free agency

Dan Morgan was a busy man over the first wave of free agency. This didn't do much to alter the Carolina Panthers' standing among their league adversaries according to one analyst.

The Panthers did well with the resources available. Morgan emphasized finding defensive reinforcements from the veteran pool after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. Some were probably overpaid, but Charlotte is a small market and the team hasn't exactly thrived under David Tepper's ownership. That means it's always going to take some extra dollars to get deals over the line.

There's a chance for the Panthers to progress next time around. They have stability for the first time in years. Dave Canales, Brandt Tilis, and Morgan have an aligned vision for the future. Bryce Young's much-improved performances under center represent the biggest positive imaginable when some in the media were ready to write him off as one of the worst draft picks in NFL history.

Carolina Panthers placed No. 23 in post-free agency power rankings

Despite some useful additions throughout the opening stages of free agency, Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus is adopting a wait-and-see approach, placing the Panthers at No. 23 in his recent power rankings. The analyst highlighted the balance rushing attack following Rico Dowdle's arrival as an overlooked signing that can help Young reach new heights next time around.

"Carolina was active in free agency, focusing on rebuilding a defense that ranked last in EPA allowed per play in 2024. Adding Tre'von Moehrig and Tershawn Wharton was a reasonable start, but the standout move was securing Jaycee Horn on a four-year, $100 million extension to be the long-term foundation of the unit. On offense, the Panthers added Rico Dowdle to pair with Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. A more balanced rushing attack could help take pressure off Bryce Young, giving him a better chance to develop within the system." Mason Cameron

Nobody should have expected the Panthers to be among the top 10 or even top 15. They look stronger and more well-rounded on paper. That will count for nothing if they cannot get it done when competitive games commence.

This is higher than Carolina is typically used to. They have languished at or near rock bottom in recent years, so this represents a slight turning of the tide. That was reflected in their performances over the second half of 2024. But again, all this hard work will be wasted if they cannot kick on.

Morgan is working on a long-term plan. His first offseason centered on fixing the offensive line and adding young players to the skill positions. This spring saw his priorities shift to the defense, retaining some key contributors, and bolstering depth in the trenches.

This is the correct way to build a roster. Whether it has the desired effect or not remains to be seen.

The Panthers have $21.28 million in available salary cap space and eight draft selections to further strengthen the ranks. If Morgan can find the right recruits from the college ranks and perhaps add another capable veteran or two, they could be a lot higher on NFL power rankings around the media before Week 1 rolls around.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis