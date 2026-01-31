NFL analyst puts uncomfortable Panthers roster call on the table

The Carolina Panthers need to make some sacrifices this offseason. Their financial position improved slightly after the league informed clubs that the salary cap was once again going up more than anticipated, but general manager Dan Morgan still needs some extra wiggle room to maneuver.

That means some difficult decisions are coming. Morgan is a business-first leader who has no trouble making the tough choices needed to bolster the team's growth. Given the progress made under his leadership so far, it's hard to argue with his approach.

Trimming the fat with veteran players seems likely. A'Shawn Robinson keeps coming up in speculation regarding an early release. However, one NFL analyst put forward a name that fans hadn't even considered before.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers may cut Patrick Jones II this offseason

Alex Ballentine of The Bleacher Report suggested parting ways with edge rusher Patrick Jones II. His campaign was cruelly cut short by a back injury, though he almost returned for the playoffs. The veteran was missed, but that didn't stop the analyst from making a bold claim about his status.

"The Panthers were 31st in pressure rate this season. Patrick Jones II can't really be blamed for that. He missed all but four games this season with a back injury. He had just one sack in those four games to start the season. He's set to account for a $10.1 million cap hit, which might be a little more than the Panthers really want to pay. Jones was a bit of a dice roll in free agency last season and he's an even bigger risk coming off a serious back injury." Alex Ballentine

Releasing Jones with one year remaining on his deal saves the Panthers $4.75 million with $5.36 million in dead money. If those in power designate it as a post-June 1 release, the figures stay the same.

Much will depend on the reinforcements Carolina acquires this offseason. Morgan was not happy with the lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2025. He plans to fortify his options on the defensive edge, but what that means for the future of Jones remains to be seen.

D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and probably won't return. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have significant scope for improvement. Aside from that, the cupboard is relatively bare. Jones' run-stopping ability and overall energy were assets before injury struck. Cutting him would be risky, but it cannot be ruled out entirely if the right upgrades are acquired.

Jones is a good player. What the Panthers must decide is whether they can cope without him, and whether the savings involved could be better spent elsewhere.

Time will tell on both fronts...